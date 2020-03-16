saatchi saatchi

Petroleum company subtly disses electric vehicles
A new campaign for Australia's Ampol, by Saatchi & Saatchi and iProspect, stresses the nation's vast distances to make a case that the company's petrol is "the fuel that gets you there".

Vitasoy lands on 'Planet milk'
In Australia, on Earth Day, the drinks maker debuts a new Leo Burnett-developed brand platform celebrating plant-based milks as an easy choice to make.

When your CGI dragon is more believable than your premise
Our pal Ad Nut has a hard time buying the level of customer service depicted in this action-packed TVC for Australia's St. George's bank, by Saatchi & Saatchi Sydney.

Plucky penguin plots path to professional pinnacle
An ambitious aquatic avian introduces new branding for Bank of Melbourne in a campaign by Saatchi & Saatchi.

Agency Report Card 2018: Saatchi & Saatchi
Find out whether the smallest of the three Publicis Communications agencies lived up to its proud name as its parent group continues to consolidate assets.

Yili awards SEA remit to Saatchi & Saatchi Singapore
Appointment to handle integrated communications follows a pitch.

