Rink romance: Meet-cute story sells personalised car plates

Donna Lewis's 1996 hit 'I Love You Always Forever' serves as the soundtrack for a romantic crush-crash that changes the lives of two teens on skates, in a new spot for KiwiPlates by Saatchi & Saatchi.

KiwiPlates is the vendor of personalised license plates in New Zealand. While people often use such plates as a medium for shallow, attention-getting ploys, they can also carry a lot of meaning. And that's what the spot, directed by Zoe McIntosh of Sweetshop, sets out to convey.

Ad Nut trusts you'll agree that the commercial succeeds, and that you'll enjoy it if you were a kid of the '90s. Or the '80s. Or heck, if you were ever a teenager.

Ad Nut especially commends the casting choices. Ad Nut does wonder, however, why the couple took 25 years to get from the obvious chemistry of that first skate to the baby-making, car-buying stage.

If Ad Nut had a car, what plate would Ad Nut get? 'ADNUT' is too obvious, and it's depressing to define yourself by your job anyway—even when you love your job a lot! Ad Nut's first choice would be 'ILUVNUTS', but that might get rejected by dirty-minded authorities. Ad Nut's trying to decide between 'GR8SQRL', 'SQRLMVP, '#1SQRL', or '#NUTLYFE', and is leaning toward the latter. Ad Nut is open to your suggestions.

CREDITS

Company: KiwiPlates

Managing Director: Mark Wilson

Marketing Manager: Karl Plank

Marketing Coordinator: Christie McPherson



Creative agency: Saatchi & Saatchi NZ

Chief Executive Officer: Mark Cochrane

Chief Creative Officer: Steve Cochran

Executive Agency Producer: Jane Mill

Copywriter: Rebecca Sharp

Art Director: Matthew Aitken

Chief Strategy Officer: David McIndoe

Group Business Director: Nick Bulmer

Business Director: Kate Gyde

Business Executive: Zoe Lloydd



Production company: Sweetshop

Director: Zoe McIntosh

Executive Producer: Ben Dailey

Executive Producer: Kate Roydhouse

Producer: Anna Stuart

DOP: Marty Williams

Editor: Julian Currin

Grade: Dave Gibson

Online: Stu Bedford

Music: "I Love You Always Forever” written and recorded by Donna Lewis

Music search and licensing: Jonathan Mihaljevich, Franklin Rd

Audio post mix: Stefaan Van Leuven, Franklin Rd



Media Agency: Zenith

Group Business Director: Susan Benseman

Digital Business Manager: Tonga Snook

Business Manager: Kim Gribble