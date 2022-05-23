An endearing ode to everyday biscuit moments

Most humans—especially those who originate from the land of Britain, Ad Nut has learned—have a daily biscuit moment. Examples might include trying to quietly munch through one during a WFH meeting or finding glee in licking the chocolate coating off a digestive.
In this new masterbrand campaign called ‘Moments’ created for Arnott’s, Australia’s largest producer of biscuits, agency partner The Neighbourhood (owned by Saatchi & Saatchi) creates a sweet montage of familiar everyday moments. One thing that Ad Nut appreciates is the use of diverse talent in the film.
Arnott’s brand TimTam—which recently made it in our April Fool’s roundup for its Vegemite flavour gimmick—already has a quintessentially Australian snack-food moment. Through the power of good branding, the experience of dipping one’s TimTam into a hot coffee and sucking the hot drink using the wafer as a straw—called a TimTam Slam—is now considered somewhat of a cultural phenomenon.
The campaign launched with a 60-second spot and will have a mix of 30-second and 15-second TVCs. There will also be online video and social activity over the campaign period.
