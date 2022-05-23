Advertising Marketing The Work
An endearing ode to everyday biscuit moments

With the help of The Neighbourhood, Australian biscuit brand Arnott’s releases a montage of familiar moments that include the conglomerate’s many snack brands.

Most humans—especially those who originate from the land of Britain, Ad Nut has learned—have a daily biscuit moment. Examples might include trying to quietly munch through one during a WFH meeting or finding glee in licking the chocolate coating off a digestive.  

In this new masterbrand campaign called ‘Moments’ created for Arnott’s, Australia’s largest producer of biscuits, agency partner The Neighbourhood (owned by Saatchi & Saatchi) creates a sweet montage of familiar everyday moments. One thing that Ad Nut appreciates is the use of diverse talent in the film.

Arnott’s brand TimTam—which recently made it in our April Fool’s roundup for its Vegemite flavour gimmick—already has a quintessentially Australian snack-food moment. Through the power of good branding, the experience of dipping one’s TimTam into a hot coffee and sucking the hot drink using the wafer as a straw—called a TimTam Slam—is now considered somewhat of a cultural phenomenon.

The campaign launched with a 60-second spot and will have a mix of 30-second and 15-second TVCs. There will also be online video and social activity over the campaign period.

CREDITS

Publicis Groupe
Executive Creative Director (Saatchi & Saatchi) – Simon Bagnasco
Creative Director (Saatchi & Saatchi) – Michael Barnfield
Creative team (Saatchi & Saatchi) – Kerem Sekerci & Mac Wright
Strategist (Saatchi & Saatchi) – Peter Pippen
Agency Producer (Saatchi & Saatchi) – Rene Shalala
Media Associate Client Director (Spark Foundry) – Edwina Pardede
Media Client Manager (Spark Foundry) – Fraser Johnston
Media planning executive (Spark Foundry) – Mackenzie Cowan
Media coordinator (Spark Foundry) – Jasmyn Bridge
Chief Client Officer (The Neighbourhood) – Helge Gruettke
Account Director (The Neighbourhood) – Emily Walker

Production Company: MOFA
Director: Sam Holst
Executive Producer: Llew Griffiths
Producer: Helen Morahan
DOP: Shelley Farthing-Dawe
Editor: Phoebe Taylor @ Arc Edit

Arnott’s
CMO – Jenni Dill
Marketing Director – Ranita Cowled
Marketing Manager – Pauline Mercier

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

