influencers

Are sales associates the new luxury KOLs post-COVID-19?
Aug 11, 2020
Ruonan Zheng

Are sales associates the new luxury KOLs post-COVID-19?

By connecting with sales associates on WeChat, consumers are getting exposure to a new form of effective advertising during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Decoding professional user-generated content on Douyin
Jul 29, 2020
Jennifer Zhuang

Decoding professional user-generated content on Douyin

One of Douyin’s hottest influencers, @Maoguangguang, is proving that PUGC, or “professional user-generated content,” is profitable. Here’s what brands interested in capitalizing need to know.

Sri Lankan influencer claims Unilever bullied her over objections to whitening product
Jul 22, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Sri Lankan influencer claims Unilever bullied her over objections to whitening product

A Colombo-based editor has spoken up about how the brand ‘made her life miserable’ after she denounced a whitening product on Instagram.

Realism is drowning out perfection on social media
Jul 6, 2020
Mobbie Nazir

Realism is drowning out perfection on social media

With people facing hardships in their lives, there's little desire for having perfection rubbed in our noses on social media.

Crisis forces changes for influencers and the brands that pay them
Apr 21, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Crisis forces changes for influencers and the brands that pay them

Slashed budgets put the onus on KOLs to devise content relevant to a homebound audience, while brands tweak influencer strategies and messaging. A look at how the influencer game is changing, and what lies ahead.

Helping brands WFH with influencers
Apr 2, 2020
Pranay Swarup

Helping brands WFH with influencers

Five tips from the founder of India-based influencer platform Chtrbox.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia