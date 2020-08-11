influencers
Are sales associates the new luxury KOLs post-COVID-19?
By connecting with sales associates on WeChat, consumers are getting exposure to a new form of effective advertising during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Decoding professional user-generated content on Douyin
One of Douyin’s hottest influencers, @Maoguangguang, is proving that PUGC, or “professional user-generated content,” is profitable. Here’s what brands interested in capitalizing need to know.
Sri Lankan influencer claims Unilever bullied her over objections to whitening product
A Colombo-based editor has spoken up about how the brand ‘made her life miserable’ after she denounced a whitening product on Instagram.
Realism is drowning out perfection on social media
With people facing hardships in their lives, there's little desire for having perfection rubbed in our noses on social media.
Crisis forces changes for influencers and the brands that pay them
Slashed budgets put the onus on KOLs to devise content relevant to a homebound audience, while brands tweak influencer strategies and messaging. A look at how the influencer game is changing, and what lies ahead.
Helping brands WFH with influencers
Five tips from the founder of India-based influencer platform Chtrbox.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins