Advertising Marketing Media Analysis Opinions
Raahil Chopra
2 days ago

Cannes or cannot? Indian adland split on Cannes 2021 attendance

Some ad folks believe postponing Cannes Lions 2021 to a later date in the year would have made more sense, while others think it would mess up the schedule

Cannes or cannot? Indian adland split on Cannes 2021 attendance
After announcing plans for an on-ground festival in January, the organisers of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, through a blog post last week, announced that they will go ahead with a physical event. However, the festival will be digital-first this year.
 
The blog post revealed the organisers’ hope in bringing the industry together, at least partly, in Cannes. 
 
A couple of days after this announcement, the French Government announced a four-week 'light lockdown' due to a surge in the number of patients requiring an ICU.
 
The organisers of the Cannes Film Festival have pushed the event to 6-17 July, to continue with plans for a physical event. This is usually held in May and brings together imminent members of film industries from around the world.
 
The Lions will continue with its announced dates in June, though. 
 
Campaign India reached out to Indian adland’s Cannes regulars to figure if they’re comfortable attending the event in person, and if they believe the organisers should have pushed the event by a couple of months to ensure more attendees.
 
Rana Barua, group chief executive officer, Havas Group India, says that they will be supporting the Festival of Creativity, and participating virtually, because of the pandemic. "Cannes Lions remains the Mecca of creativity for us as a group, and we are participating in all aspects from jury presence to showcasing our work and sending entries from across the network globally."
 
Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner, Enormous Brands, will also be giving the on-ground event a miss this year. He says, “I'd still bide my time. Next year, I'm sure one will be way more relaxed and more engaged in the festival than worrying about the pandemic, and where to sit and what to eat. The festival is for meeting terrific minds and forming new connections, and imbibing creativity and the best practices at the very source. I think a lot of it would be impeded at least this year."
 
Kainaz Karmakar, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, says that while she wants to attend the event, there are many things one needs to consider before taking that flight to the South of France. “I want to jump and say yes, but there are many things to consider. This includes financial compulsions, the state of vaccination, and the current virus situation. I would prefer to decide closer to the date,” she said. 
 
Rajdeepak Das, chief creative officer and CEO, South Asia, Leo Burnett, and Raj Kamble, founder and chief executive officer, Famous Innovations, share similar views. Both believe that the pandemic is here to stay but as long as safety protocols are in place, they should be on their way to Cannes this year.
 
Das says, “I would be ready to travel if I get vaccinated by then. It's high time. The pandemic is a new reality, and Covid is here to stay for the foreseeable future. For years to come, it will pop in in different parts of the world time and again. Maybe in small pockets, but it will. We need to live the new reality in the hybrid model and adapt.”
 
Kamble adds, “Being cooped up all year has affected everyone's creativity. We need that shot of inspiration, camaraderie, and even jealousy that Cannes always brings. If they maintain proper protocols and reduce the number of people packed together, I would definitely attend. What they should reconsider, though, is the entry fee and the attendance fee. After the way the year has gone for the industry, if industry awards don't act with empathy, it'll make the relationship too commercial – something that even Cannes Lions would not want.”
 
The duo's views are echoed by Sambit Mohanty, head ­– creative, McCann South.
 
"If travel restrictions are lifted and one is vaccinated, travelling shouldn't be a problem," he says.
 
While Das and Kamble believe postponing is not an option, Karmakar and Mohanty believe that it could be a way the organisers attract more crowds.
 
“It would be terrific if they can postpone it by a few months; it would be good for Indian agencies. It would also give more people a chance to get vaccinated and also for the money situation to stabilise. Organisations are under financial pressure and the decision to travel is not just a health decision,” says Karmakar.
 
Mohanty adds, "Considering the resurgence of Covid the world over, it'd have been ideal to postpone the event to a later date this year."
 
About pushing the festival, Khazanchi concludes, "Having the festival later this year would've messed up the calendars for the next year, too, when I'm sure the festival would be back in near-perfect glory. The hindrance this year is only to do with physical participation. The awards and some of the talks can still happen, partly online and for those who don't mind travelling, in a physical sense as well.”
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

1 Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

2 Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

Ferrero unwraps global media review

3 Ferrero unwraps global media review

Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

4 Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

Big field of agencies set to line up for Unilever media review

5 Agencies line up for Unilever media review

In-house or external agency? How about neither?

6 In-house or external agency? How about neither?

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

7 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Publicis appoints media CEO in Hong Kong

9 Publicis appoints media CEO in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Tourism Board under fire for spending US$1.15 million on two-minute video

10 Updated: HKTB explains its US$1.15 million, 2-min video

Related Articles

Famous Innovations, Dentsu agencies lead field in South Asia AOY
Advertising
Nov 27, 2020
Campaign India Team

Famous Innovations, Dentsu agencies lead field in ...

Cannes cancelled: Reactions from adland
Advertising
Apr 5, 2020

Cannes cancelled: Reactions from adland

Burger King encourages Ronald McDonald love on Valentine's Day
Advertising
Feb 13, 2020
Campaign India Team

Burger King encourages Ronald McDonald love on ...

Dentsu Inc. named Cannes Lions Asia Agency of the Decade
Advertising
Jun 25, 2020
Staff Reporters

Dentsu Inc. named Cannes Lions Asia Agency of the ...

Just Published

A 'cookieless' future will help digital advertising create and innovate: Iván Markman
Media
1 hour ago
Mukta Lad

A 'cookieless' future will help digital advertising ...

The chief business officer at Verizon Media breaks down the imminent cookieless future of digital advertising

How agencies are increasingly profiting from missing people
Advertising
5 hours ago
Darren Woolley

How agencies are increasingly profiting from ...

Agency retainer models fail to incentivise a reduction in staff churn with consequences for both employees and advertisers, says one industry consultant.

Dentsu remains a work in progress in APAC
Advertising
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Dentsu remains a work in progress in APAC

AGENCY REPORT CARD: Its scale and capabilities remain a force to be reckoned with, but seemingly endless restructuring to simplify and work more seamlessly throughout the region continues.

APAC New Business League: February 2021 report
Advertising
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

APAC New Business League: February 2021 report

DDB and OMD break into the top 5 rankings for creative and media in R3's February new-business update. Plus February's top 10 creative and media wins.