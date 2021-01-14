Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Emmet McGonagle
18 hours ago

Cannes Lions will go ahead in person, organisers confirm

Event was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cannes Lions: event set to take place on 21-25 June
Cannes Lions: event set to take place on 21-25 June

Cannes Lions has announced plans for this year’s International Festival of Creativity to take place at an in-person event in June, despite ongoing concerns around the safety of international travel and large-scale events during the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is set to take place in person from 21-25 June. It will also feature a series of digital elements, an aspect of the festival since 2016.

This year's Cannes Lions awards will cover two years of work, in light of the postponement of last year’s event. In general, work released between March 2019 and April 2021 will be eligible for the awards.

"For more than 65 years Cannes Lions has set the benchmark for great creative work, and after the disappointment of postponing the 2020 Lions awards, we look forward to presenting the work to the juries in June,” Simon Cook, managing director of Cannes Lions, said.

“We've been delighted by the diverse spread of work that has emerged in our regional awards – Eurobest, Dubai Lynx and Spikes Asia – and we look forward to being inspired by the work that will set the global standard across two years at Cannes Lions."

Cannes Lions initially postponed last year's festival until October as the coronavirus outbreak continued to spread. Some industry experts raised concerns about whether the festival could work as an October event, with some agencies refusing to send delegates, and the live event was eventually cancelled.

Publicis Groupe’s chairman Arthur Sadoun and his predecessor Maurice Lévy still opted to travel to Cannes for the company’s Cannes-Do Awards ceremony.

Phillip Thomas, chairman of Cannes Lions, added: "While travel is currently constrained, the availability of multiple vaccines offers hope that we can be together in June, even if we need to limit the numbers of delegates who can safely attend.

"We will continue to carefully monitor the situation, and maintain our regular communications with the authorities in France, but there are many other large international events planned for the same timeline, and it's clear from talking to the global industry that everybody is very keen to come together again.”

In October, Cannes Lions created a digital masterbrand, Lions, in a bid to expand its International Festival of Creativity into a year-long platform.

Delegate registrations are now open.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

1 Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador

2 Pepsi signs K-pop queens Blackpink as APAC brand ambassadors

WhatsApp users flock to Signal, Telegram in light of privacy concerns

3 Privacy concerns send WhatsApp users flocking to Signal, Telegram

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

4 Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

5 Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

6 Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China media pitch

7 Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China pitch

Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

8 Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

9 M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

Burger King unveils first rebrand in more than 20 years

10 Burger King unveils first rebrand in more than 20 years

Related Articles

Cannes Lions officially postpones Festival of Creativity as COVID-19 crisis worsens
Advertising
Mar 18, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Cannes Lions officially postpones Festival of ...

Some agency groups won't send delegates to Cannes Lions in October
Advertising
Apr 2, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Some agency groups won't send delegates to Cannes ...

Will the experience and events business never be the same?
Marketing
Apr 20, 2020
Ben Taylor

Will the experience and events business never be ...

Webby Awards cancels annual event due to COVID-19 outbreak
Digital
Mar 20, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Webby Awards cancels annual event due to COVID-19 ...

Just Published

Campaign Crash Course: What makes a successful ad verification strategy?
Advertising
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: What makes a successful ad ...

Ad verification can help advertisers reduce wastage, ensure brand safety and avoid fraud. But it's not as simple as turning it on and hoping for the best. What's the best strategy to ensure return on investment?

Edelman’s ‘new era of information bankruptcy’: An existential threat to media and comms businesses?
Digital
3 hours ago
Danny Rogers

Edelman’s ‘new era of information bankruptcy’: An ...

Edelman’s annual global trust barometer was unveiled on Wednesday (January 13).

Rebrand for Shangri-La's Jen chain includes bilingual logo
Marketing
3 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Rebrand for Shangri-La's Jen chain includes ...

REBRANDING EXERCISES: A logo meant to be inclusive for both Chinese and English speakers anchors a full rebrand by Design Bridge Shanghai.

Vivaldi's Four Seasons reimagined for 2050 with climate data
PR
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Vivaldi's Four Seasons reimagined for 2050 with ...

INSPIRATION STATION: AKQA and Jung von Matt incorporate weather data and forecasting into Vivaldi's renowned score to make the impact of climate change audible for symphonygoers.