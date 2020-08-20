covid19
Four post-covid marketing tips that will save luxury brands in China
For Chinese consumers, a dedication to learning the history and culture of the country ranks higher than a campaign hoping to ride a particular consumer groups’ trend.
Why nearly half of marketers are unhappy with their brand’s COVID-19 response
Those that had a well-developed brand purpose before the crisis and were ready to speak up, found attentive audiences ready to listen and react, but less resilient brands have some ground to make up.
With potential Trump sanctions looming, Alibaba posts robust results
Chinese technology giant gains from pandemic as it reports 34% increase in revenue and 42% rise in income.
WPP AUNZ numbers beat (low) expectations in H1 as sweeping recast takes hold
Sales dropped 14.3% and operating profit plunged 61.5% in the first half, but cost savings helped the company exceed forecasts.
'Swerve socially-distant Santa, focus on joy' — PR pros on Christmas 2020
Christmas this year will be like no other, so what can we expect from campaigns over the festive season?
Christmas 2020: public favours 'real stories' over big-budget campaigns
Three-quarters don't think brands should create usual style of festive ads.
