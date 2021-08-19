Marketing PR News
IPG to mandate proof of vaccination or testing for return to office

Employees must be vaccinated or provide a negative Covid result from a test taken within 72 hours of being in the office.

IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky
Interpublic Group is mandating proof of vaccination or regular testing when employees return to the office, according to an internal memo sent by CEO Philippe Krakowsky. 

In the memo, seen by PRWeek, Krakowsky outlined safety protocols IPG is putting in place this fall. 

In the US and other markets where vaccines and testing are readily available, employees must be vaccinated or provide a negative Covid result from a test taken within 72 hours of being in the office, which is about once or twice weekly.  

Regardless of local regulations, masks will be required in public spaces in offices.

"These policies, which will be instituted in the coming weeks, seek to ensure our collective good health and peace of mind," Krakowsky said in the memo. 

The company has also upgraded office ventilation, added more cleaning services, created less dense seating arrangements and will start using digital booking tools to properly respect social distancing.  

PR firm Golin this year began testing a hybrid work model on the West Coast, while Weber Shandwick introduced its Juice program, which is designed to embrace flexibility and inclusiveness.

An IPG representative could not be reached for additional comment. 

Other holding companies have been reticent about mandating vaccines for employees, with only Omnicom requiring vaccinations for staffers returning to the office. Publicis said this month that it would only require masks for those who are unvaccinated. 

