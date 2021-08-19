Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR Analysis Opinions
Staff Reporters
12 hours ago

Campaign asks: Would you take a salary sacrifice to work from home full-time?

SPOT SURVEY: As major tech companies reveal plans to calculate employee salaries based on location and remote work preferences, Campaign is inviting opinions of those working in APAC on the topic.

(Unsplash)
(Unsplash)

Campaign Asia-Pacific is soliciting industry thoughts on work preferences, and whether those in the APAC ad industry would be willing to take a salary cut in order to live outside the city and work from home full-time.

The topic has become a source of debate since Silicon Valley giants such as Facebook, Google and Twitter have revealed plans to reduce the salaries of those who relocate outside their main office locations and who wish to work from home permanently.

Google is experimenting with a pay calculator, seen by Reuters, that shows employees how their salaries will be impacted if they choose to work from home permanently. The salary reduction compounds the farther away from the office they are. It shows that an employee living an hour away from Google’s New York City office would be taking a 10% pay cut if they worked from home full time.

Facebook and Twitter have said they will adjust compensation to those who relocate to lower-cost cities.

But other companies, such as Reddit and Zillow, believe offering the same salary benefits regardless of location can help improve diversity while benefitting hiring and retention.

While these experiments chiefly relate to tech headquarters in the US, they will likely impact global policies in the future. So Campaign Asia-Pacific is gathering the opinions of those working in the region, and whether they would be willing to take a pay cut in order to live in a more remote location, or to work from home permanently. 

If you have thoughts, please fill in the survey below:

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

2 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

3 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

"Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

4 "Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

WPP hikes staff bonuses after GroupM fuels H1 growth

5 WPP hikes staff bonuses after GroupM fuels H1 growth

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

6 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

7 Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

8 P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed themselves at home

9 Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed at home

Move and win roundup: Week of August 9, 2021

10 Move and win roundup: Week of August 9, 2021

Related Articles

WFH diary: desk dilemmas, home schooling trials and Zoom overload
Digital
May 8, 2020
Antoine Gross

WFH diary: desk dilemmas, home schooling trials and ...

Bring on the agency flexible work movement
Analysis
Mar 17, 2020
Bryce Whitwam

Bring on the agency flexible work movement

Working from home (WFH) has left me out of balance (OOB)
Advertising
Jan 26, 2021
Bruce Stockler

Working from home (WFH) has left me out of balance ...

Watch: Keeping your creative mind healthy at home
Advertising
Sep 3, 2020
Merlee Jayme

Watch: Keeping your creative mind healthy at home

Just Published

Unmasked: Exposing the issues around mask misuse
PR
10 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Unmasked: Exposing the issues around mask misuse

INSPIRATION STATION: How a design student is creatively drawing attention to the ABCs of why masks aren't being worn properly in India.

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee
Advertising
11 hours ago
Ad Nut

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

The action legend doesn't break any bones in his newest film, but he does dance in a silly way that delights our pal Ad Nut, who has a soft spot for Shopee's over-the-top, orange-drenched ads.

Creative Minds: Hannah Melanson's wordy way of changing the world
Advertising
13 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Hannah Melanson's wordy way of ...

We get to know the copy director at Digitas Australia through her answers to 11 questions. Learn about how Margaret Atwood changed her life, the big ask her boss surprised her by agreeing to, what really motivates her, and what advice she'd like to give her 10-year-old self.

Top 10: Asia's favourite video games
Marketing
13 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Top 10: Asia's favourite video games

For the first time, our Asia's Top 1000 Brands research asked people across APAC to tell us which video games they think are the best. See which franchises reign supreme, across the region and in individual markets.