Advertising Marketing News
Surekha Ragavan
1 day ago

Cannes Lions outlines safety plans for in-person festival

The hybrid event will take place as a digital-first festival with live and on-demand content and experiences.

Cannes Lions outlines safety plans for in-person festival

In January, Cannes Lions announced that it would carry on with plans for this year’s International Festival of Creativity to take place as an in-person event in June, despite ongoing concerns around the safety of international travel and large-scale events during the pandemic.

Organisers recently issued an update confirming that Cannes Lions will be a digital-first hybrid event in 2021. While the physical festival will still take place, it will have a "significant digital component" with live and on-demand content and experiences. Through a statement on the Cannes Lions website, organisers state that they are monitoring the fast-changing situation together with industry groups and French authorities.

A safety plan has been outlined for the physical event which will lean on four safety pillars: physical distancing, protect and detect, cleaning and hygiene, and communications.

Measures will include enhanced deep cleaning before, during and after events; non-contact registration; distancing and crowd management; and the deployment of screening and protective equipment.

Proof of vaccination will not be required to attend the festival but evidence of a negative Covid test will be needed to enter the Palais des Festivals. Organisers say they are currently making arrangements for Covid-19 antigen tests to be available at locations across Cannes. Those who have been vaccinated will also need to be regularly tested for the virus.

The event is set to take place in person from 21-25 June. This year's awards will cover two years of work, in light of the postponement of last year’s event. Work released between March 2019 and April 2021 will be eligible for the awards.

In January, it was also announced that the jury presidents who were originally appointed for last year's awards will remain this year, with the addition of three new ones: Bozoma Saint John of Netflix, Merlee Jayme of Dentsu Mcgarrybowen and Geoff Northcott of AKQA.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

1 Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

2 Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

3 Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

4 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Ferrero unwraps global media review

5 Ferrero unwraps global media review

Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

6 Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Hong Kong Tourism Board under fire for spending US$1.15 million on two-minute video

8 Updated: HKTB explains its US$1.15 million, 2-min video

Publicis appoints media CEO in Hong Kong

9 Publicis appoints media CEO in Hong Kong

Dentsu bags APAC agency partner remit from William Grant & Sons

10 Dentsu bags APAC agency partner remit from William Grant & Sons

Related Articles

Publicis chiefs insist on celebrating awards in Cannes
Advertising
Jun 25, 2020
Staff Reporters

Publicis chiefs insist on celebrating awards in Cannes

7 luxury sectors Chinese consumers love post-Covid
Marketing
Mar 15, 2021
Adina-Laura Achim

7 luxury sectors Chinese consumers love post-Covid

Former Cannes Lions head Terry Savage: Don't enter so many awards shows
Advertising
Jun 17, 2019
Terry Savage

Former Cannes Lions head Terry Savage: Don't enter ...

Cannes Lions announces jury presidents
Advertising
Jan 22, 2021
Staff Reporters

Cannes Lions announces jury presidents

Just Published

Time for ADK to foster a better agency culture
Advertising
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Time for ADK to foster a better agency culture

AGENCY REPORT CARD: Retooled and programmed for business success under Bain Capital, the Japanese-based network needs to address its DEI shortcomings and showcase more creativity.

Key learnings for creatives to devise fresh ideas in a pandemic
Advertising
9 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Key learnings for creatives to devise fresh ideas ...

Locked out of their offices and dealing with slashed budgets, here's how creatives from Ogilvy and Isobar have kept the creative juices flowing.

La Mer transports visitors into ethereal underwater experience
Creativity
10 hours ago
Minnie Wang

La Mer transports visitors into ethereal underwater ...

INSPIRATION STATION: An interactive exhibition for the Estée Lauder skincare brand combines technology and art to transport visitors into a kelp forest.

Joke’s on you: The best April Fool’s gags from brands
Marketing
10 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Joke’s on you: The best April Fool’s gags from brands

An app for pets to communicate their favourite foods and a chocolate-beef burger. What have we come to?