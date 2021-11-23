BBH wrests Mini China's integrated, creative business from Anomaly

Mini China, part of BMW Group, has appointed BBH China as its lead integrated creative and marketing-communications agency after a pitch.

BBH China will take over from incumbent agency Anomaly Shanghai, which had the business for five years, on January 1. Mini has inked a five-year contract with BBH China.

Anomaly still holds the Mini business globally, which Anomaly London won in a pitch 15 months ago.

According to the new contract, BBH China will develop and craft Mini's business, marketing, and communications strategies across the carmaker's portfolio, including origination of creative work across all channels. Kelly Pon, chief creative officer of BBH China, said the agency would leverage the Publicis family to take the brand to the "next level.”

The Chinese automotive market is rapidly evolving and as a premium compact vehicle, Mini is racing to explore more opportunities and unlock new growth.

Christine Ng, CEO of BBH China and chairperson of BBH Singapore, added: “Mini China is a brand with solid product and reputation in the market. We are grateful to have the opportunity to partner with them to break new ground for the brand and the business in our journey ahead."

This article was edited after its initial publication to correct an error that conflated the China pitch with the global business Anomaly won in 2020. The two are in no way related.