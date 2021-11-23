Advertising News
Rahul Sachitanand
2 days ago

BBH wrests Mini China's integrated, creative business from Anomaly

BMW's premium compact car brand has enlisted the Publicis shop on a five-year contract.

BBH wrests Mini China's integrated, creative business from Anomaly

Mini China, part of BMW Group, has appointed BBH China as its lead integrated creative and marketing-communications agency after a pitch.

BBH China will take over from incumbent agency Anomaly Shanghai, which had the business for five years, on January 1. Mini has inked a five-year contract with BBH China.

Anomaly still holds the Mini business globally, which Anomaly London won in a pitch 15 months ago.

According to the new contract, BBH China will develop and craft Mini's business, marketing, and communications strategies across the carmaker's portfolio, including origination of creative work across all channels. Kelly Pon, chief creative officer of BBH China, said the agency would leverage the Publicis family to take the brand to the "next level.”

The Chinese automotive market is rapidly evolving and as a premium compact vehicle, Mini is racing to explore more opportunities and unlock new growth.

Christine Ng, CEO of BBH China and chairperson of BBH Singapore, added: “Mini China is a brand with solid product and reputation in the market. We are grateful to have the opportunity to partner with them to break new ground for the brand and the business in our journey ahead." 

This article was edited after its initial publication to correct an error that conflated the China pitch with the global business Anomaly won in 2020. The two are in no way related.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

1 Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

2 L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

3 Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

4 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

5 40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

Dentsu's iProspect wins Gucci owner Kering's global media account

6 Dentsu's iProspect wins Gucci owner Kering's global media account

Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

7 Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

8 Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John bats for increased personalisation and nuance in marketing

9 Netflix CMO bats for increased personalisation and nuance

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Related Articles

Mini picks Anomaly to drive integrated approach
Advertising
May 20, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Mini picks Anomaly to drive integrated approach

MediaMonks takes lead on consolidated BMW and Mini account
Advertising
Sep 11, 2020
Gurjit Degun

MediaMonks takes lead on consolidated BMW and Mini ...

Vodafone and Anomaly lose connection as brand searches for global creative agency
Advertising
Oct 8, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Vodafone and Anomaly lose connection as brand ...

Road hazards apply the brakes for you in Mini campaign
Advertising
May 4, 2021
Ad Nut

Road hazards apply the brakes for you in Mini campaign

Just Published

Campaign Crash Course: An introduction to NFTs for marketers
Marketing
11 minutes ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: An introduction to NFTs for ...

As marketing moves from mass audiences to personalised brand experience and onward toward the metaverse, a raft of global brands have embraced the NFT opportunity. Here's why and how you could too.

Superunion opens Shenzhen studio
News
2 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Superunion opens Shenzhen studio

Seeing opportunity in the vibrant Greater Bay Area, the agency sets up its fourth office in the Greater China region.

Should brands distance themselves from ‘controversial’ celebrities?
Marketing
14 hours ago
Lisa Nan

Should brands distance themselves from ‘controversia...

Chinese consumers tend to turn themselves into brand representatives. So if companies abruptly terminate their partnerships with celebrities, shoppers feel betrayed by them.

Should brands paint with all the colours of the rainbow?
Marketing
14 hours ago
Lavanya Mohan

Should brands paint with all the colours of the ...

Do brands really owe a responsibility to reflect diversity in their advertisements?