IPG expands BMW and Mini mandate to a regional remit

Following a competitive review, IPG’s consolidated 'Team Dynamic' has been awarded production and operation duties for BMW and Mini in seven new markets across Asia Pacific.

These markets include Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand along with the Middle East and South Africa. In total, the win consolidates eleven markets with IPG, after it was appointed production partner in Japan and India in early 2021.

IPG will handle content production for both BMW and MINI’s media requirements, including digital and offline production, website management and maintenance, marketing campaign services, and after sales and financial services marketing support.

Team Dynamic is IPG's bespoke team created for the BMW Group, which draws on the holding company's resources from across the region. Already in place in Japan and India the team handles production and operations using both onshore and offshore resources, managed more efficiently through a data-responsive platform.

“We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with the BMW Group in Asia Pacific, Middle East and South Africa through our proven Team Dynamic production model," said Mish Fletcher, Asia Pacific chief growth officer, for Interpublic Group. "Our connected technology solution allows for real time optimization, consistency and flexibility while ensuring unbeatable content production quality at speed and scale.”