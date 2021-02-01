BMW India appoints IPG to handle communications

IPG has bagged the integrated communications mandate for BMW in India. The agency has created a bespoke unit Team Dynamic to handle the account. Team Dynamic has been created using regional resources drawn from across the IPG portfolio.

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.

Simon Bond, SVP, chief growth officer, Interpublic Group, said, “We continue to be proud of our partnership with BMW, and are excited that we are able to expand our relationship with this iconic brand in India, a key strategic growth market for the premium car segment. Much like the BMW brand, Team Dynamic is committed to the very highest quality.”