BMW India appoints IPG to handle communications
Account won post a multi-agency pitch
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins
Most Read
Just Published
Global new business declined 5.8% in 2020, with ...
Creative new business fell 12.6% globally in 2020, according to R3's year-end wrapup, with an overall increase in media business partially offsetting the decline. See which agencies and holding groups won the most.
Vishnu Mohan: From digging oil in the middle of the ...
The outgoing chairman and CEO of Havas Group, Southeast Asia, India and North Asia, speaks with Campaign India about his advertising career, setting up the media unit at the agency, ageism and more.
Appreciation for CNY renewed in Coca-Cola campaign
It used to be fashionable for young people to complain about many obligatory and annoying aspects of CNY. But after a year without the holiday, they're ready to confess they love it, according to a new campaign from McCann.
Gen Z: The next generation of misguided twaddle
THE AD CONTRARIAN: You'd think that after 10 plus years of hysterical 'millennial' horseshit that went nowhere, the advertising industry would have learned something. But, of course, the ad industry never learns anything. So here we are again.