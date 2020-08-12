bmw

Two luxury carmakers promise to soothe souls in Asia's biggest markets
Aug 12, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Two luxury carmakers promise to soothe souls in Asia's biggest markets

In new campaigns, both BMW China and Porsche India are looking to rekindle the ardour of motorheads with a focus on wellbeing and balance instead of mechanical substance.

Mini picks Anomaly to drive integrated approach
May 20, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Mini picks Anomaly to drive integrated approach

Agency takes over from Jung von Matt and KKLD.

BMW banks on esports to be relevant among younger demographic
Apr 24, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

BMW banks on esports to be relevant among younger demographic

New global partnerships signal an aggressive push for the brand to appear ‘younger’.

This BMW China spot is right for the times
Apr 6, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

This BMW China spot is right for the times

An uplifting Juice Network Beijing ad shows how the right brand messaging can succeed during the COVID-19 crisis with minimal production.

BMW flaunts tailored menswear and live body art at launch party
Jul 4, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

BMW flaunts tailored menswear and live body art at launch party

An exclusive event (and curious live performance) in Hong Kong resulted in over 70 pre-orders for the brand’s Luxury Class models.

WPP AUNZ hires CEO from BMW
May 27, 2019
Staff Reporters

WPP AUNZ hires CEO from BMW

Formerly in charge of global digital strategy, corporate planning and product strategy for the automaker, Jens Monsees will take the reins in October.

