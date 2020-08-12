bmw
Two luxury carmakers promise to soothe souls in Asia's biggest markets
In new campaigns, both BMW China and Porsche India are looking to rekindle the ardour of motorheads with a focus on wellbeing and balance instead of mechanical substance.
Mini picks Anomaly to drive integrated approach
Agency takes over from Jung von Matt and KKLD.
BMW banks on esports to be relevant among younger demographic
New global partnerships signal an aggressive push for the brand to appear ‘younger’.
This BMW China spot is right for the times
An uplifting Juice Network Beijing ad shows how the right brand messaging can succeed during the COVID-19 crisis with minimal production.
BMW flaunts tailored menswear and live body art at launch party
An exclusive event (and curious live performance) in Hong Kong resulted in over 70 pre-orders for the brand’s Luxury Class models.
WPP AUNZ hires CEO from BMW
Formerly in charge of global digital strategy, corporate planning and product strategy for the automaker, Jens Monsees will take the reins in October.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins