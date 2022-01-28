The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad

BMW calls its Year of the Tiger campaign, created by TBWA's Bolt, 'Nothing but sheer joy'.

Yup, nailed it.

Where some brands try to make us cry with sweeping epics (see "Apple debuts 2022 Chinese New Year film (clear some time on your schedule)"), BMW has done the opposite, with nothing but 90 seconds of vibrant, branding-heavy eye candy.

Ad Nut is not one to giggle, but dear reader, Ad Nut giggled more than once.

BMW’s Chinese name is 'Bao Ma', which means 'Precious Horse'. The campaign plays with this, as well as the word for tiger, 'Hu', as it wishes the world a prosperous new year.

The ad is playing in cinemas and across social media including Weibo, Douyin and Bilibili, as well as BMW’s own channels. The campaign also includes posters, physical collectibles, and a user-generated-content component.