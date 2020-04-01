bolt

No lights, cameras, or action: How adland is adapting to production interruption
Apr 1, 2020
Matthew Miller

No lights, cameras, or action: How adland is adapting to production interruption

COVID-19's waves of disruption have torn through the business of ad production, upending plans and leaving agencies and production houses to pick up the pieces. We look at coping mechanisms for the current situation, as well as potential long-lasting impacts.

TBWA Asia launches Bolt
Aug 14, 2018
Faaez Samadi

TBWA Asia launches Bolt

New production facility will incorporate Flare Studios.

What Puma is doing right in Asia
Oct 12, 2016
Byravee Iyer

What Puma is doing right in Asia

Running, women and a move away from paid media added up to a winning formula in Asia.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia