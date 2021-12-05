Search
year of the tiger
1 day ago
The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad
While other brands make long, dramatic Chinese New Year films, the carmaker and TBWA's Bolt have programmed in a very different route: 90 seconds that's 'nothing but sheer joy'.
1 day ago
Meet Coca-Cola's Coke-loving cat clan
A pull-out-all-the-stops Year of the Tiger campaign by Ogilvy Shanghai includes a cinema-quality animated film, 3D OOH, mobile games, ecommerce integration and limited-edition packaging.
3 days ago
Watch: Ogilvy China's Year of the Tiger epic
CEO Chris Reitermann and other executives appear in a poetic new year's film encouraging the agency's staff to carry the "powerful energy of the tiger forward" into the new year.
