Meet Coca-Cola's Coke-loving cat clan

At Christmas-time, Coca-Cola has its animated family of polar bears. And now, for the Year of the Tiger, it has an animated family of tigers.

The brand's 'Real Magic Lunar New Year' campaign covers Greater China plus Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Thailand.

In typical CNY advertising style, the campaign's 60-second hero TVC shows the family patriarch and a prodigal son resolving tension between them when the son comes home for the holiday. This happens in an interaction engineered by the clever matriarch, who knows the two will chill out if they play together like they did when the son was but a kitten. Sure enough, a friendly but competitive chase after a remarkably unbreakable bottle of Coke brings the two closer together.

In some markets, Ogilvy says, the film has been adapted to incorporate relevant local cultural elements.

The tiger clan has also been immortalised in limited-edition packaging:



There's also an impressive 3D OOH ad running in multiple cities in China:

And in mainland China, people can play mobile games, in which the gameplay requires coordinated face-making and gestures by multiple people on a single phone. The brand says this will help family members from across the generational divide to create "shared moments of magic that they will cherish for years to come". That may be laying it on a bit thick, but Ad Nut admits it does look like fun.

Access to the games requires scanning a QR code on product packs, and players earn electronic reward points "that will be integrated into the brand’s new consumer CRM platform", the companies report.

The campaign also extends to the ecommerce arena, specifically Tmall, where the brand launched a custom area dedicated to members and upgraded the loyalty programme of the brand’s flagship store. Online and offline interactions—scanning and collecting the auspicious Chinese character 'Fu' using Alipay, participating in online activities hosted on Coca-Cola’s membership corner on Tmall—allow consumers to garner special benefits and offers, according to the companies.