Watch: Ogilvy China's Year of the Tiger epic

A good friend of Ad Nut inside Ogilvy has shared the above video, which the agency created as a Chinese New Year greeting.

Starring in the film, in period costume and makeup, is Chris Reitermann, CEO of Ogilvy Asia and Greater China, who sent the film to Ogilvy staff last week with a note that read:

On February 1st we’ll officially welcome the Year of the Tiger, a symbol of vitality, power, bravery, and majesty," Reitermann said in an email. "As is tradition we have prepared our very own special greeting to welcome the Year of Tiger ;-)



We wish you and your loved ones a year filled with happiness, health and prosperity and look forward to carrying the powerful energy of the Tiger forward to create the most impactful work for our Clients and Partners.



Happy Year of the Tiger from all at Ogilvy China!

Ad Nut is impressed, and heartily encourages all other agency heads to follow Reitermann's lead here.