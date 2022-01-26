Advertising News The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Watch: Ogilvy China's Year of the Tiger epic

CEO Chris Reitermann and other executives appear in a poetic new year's film encouraging the agency's staff to carry the "powerful energy of the tiger forward" into the new year.

A good friend of Ad Nut inside Ogilvy has shared the above video, which the agency created as a Chinese New Year greeting. 

Starring in the film, in period costume and makeup, is Chris Reitermann, CEO of Ogilvy Asia and Greater China, who sent the film to Ogilvy staff last week with a note that read:

On February 1st we’ll officially welcome the Year of the Tiger, a symbol of vitality, power, bravery, and majesty," Reitermann said in an email. "As is tradition we have prepared our very own special greeting to welcome the Year of Tiger ;-)

We wish you and your loved ones a year filled with happiness, health and prosperity and look forward to carrying the powerful energy of the Tiger forward to create the most impactful work for our Clients and Partners.

Happy Year of the Tiger from all at Ogilvy China! 

Ad Nut is impressed, and heartily encourages all other agency heads to follow Reitermann's lead here.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

