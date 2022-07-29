Interone wins BMW China’s digital creative business

BBDO’s Interone China has been appointed again by BMW China to continue the digital creative partnership after winning a competitive pitch.

Under the new partnership, Interone will support digital marketing campaigns and provide digital platform services for BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, through deeper integration of creative and digital business.

"In light of ever-changing communication in China, everyone in our team is facing the challenges to make rapid changes and improvements in a long-term partnership with BMW China," said Catherine Zhu, managing director of Interone China. "After 17 years with BMW China, today we are restarting a new journey."

In late March, Interone China announced leadership changes. Yang Guang left the agency. Zhu was appointed as Interone China managing director and promoted from the general manager of Interone's Shanghai office.

BMW China and Interone began their cooperation in 2005. Over the past 17 years, the brand has experienced changes in agencies and partnerships.

In the past few years, BBDO strengthened business and innovation in the automobile sector in China, contributing to their business growth across Asia.