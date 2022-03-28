Move and win roundup: Week of March 28, 2022

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover March 28 through April 1, 2022.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

IProspect Malaysia will now manage Traveloka’s regional media planning and services. The agency will be responsible for all above-the-line media planning and buying across Malaysia, Singapore and Philippines, and will also be setting up a regional media strategy hub based out of Kuala Lumpur.

Communications agency Bud has picked up a slate of tech clients including DHL Express, MindFi, Capgemini Invent, Tokocrypto, Yellow.ai, and MoEngage. The services cover a range of integrated communications services including content, events, creative campaigns, social media and community counsel, brand and strategic messaging.