Interone wins BMW China’s digital creative business
2 days ago
Minnie Wang

BBDO’s Interone will continue its long-term partnership with BMW China and build a deeper integrated creative and digital business.

The heat is on for BMW and Mini China's creative and media pitches
Jun 13, 2013
Benjamin Li

BEIJING - BMW and Mini China have called creative and media pitches in China, which went through their first round of presentations last week.

Rolls-Royce tasks Interone to beef up digital push in China
Apr 2, 2013
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - Rolls-Royce Motor Cars China has appointed Interone to shape up its digital presence in China, commencing with the relaunch of its China website and the setting up of its weibo social media platforms.

Mini’s new campaign brings out the brand's cheeky and adventurous spirit
Mar 2, 2012
Benjamin Li

According to the Mayan calendar, 21 December 2012 will be the end of the world. So Mini has decided to roll out a new marketing campaign in China for its new Mini Coupe and Mini Roadster sports car reflecting the brand’s bold and cheeky spirit in facing catastrophes – ‘screw it’!

Mini kicks off 2011 branded driving contest
Jun 10, 2011
David Blecken

BEIJING – Mini has unveiled the second round of its ‘Chinese job’ national driving contest with a campaign developed in conjunction with German agency Interone.

BMW rolls out nationwide campaign for Mini Countryman in China
Mar 22, 2011
Benjamin Li

CHINA - BMW has unveiled its automotive icon 4WD Mini Countryman in China with an extensive nationwide ad campaign focusing on the spirit of the car.

