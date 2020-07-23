mini
How the best-laid purchase plans are becoming impulse buys
Advances in technology are making it easier for consumers to impulsively purchase products that would traditionally have taken months or even years to work their way through the sales funnel.
Mini picks Anomaly to drive integrated approach
Agency takes over from Jung von Matt and KKLD.
Mini calls global ad pitch
BMW-owned brand is seeking an agency to work across the whole brand, including merchandise.
Whether Mini or moto, driving seems like a dangerous drug
Dudes from opposite ends of the earth experience altered states in new vehicle ads for Mini and the Bajaj Discover.
Mini lines up agencies for first electric car marketing push
German creative shop Jung von Matt, Mini's lead global agency, is pitching for the new brief, against Anomaly, Droga5 London and We Are Pi.
Mini’s Japan story highlights importance of uniqueness for MNC brands
The BMW Group car brand continues to grow thanks to distinct positioning and British heritage.
