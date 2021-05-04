Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
14 hours ago

Road hazards apply the brakes for you in Mini campaign

Colenso BBDO created a clever set of still-image ads to explain Mini's automatic emergency braking technology. Only one problem.

Road hazards apply the brakes for you in Mini campaign

Here's a concise and clear social/print/OOH campaign by Colenso BBDO, which quickly explains the emergency-braking tech in automobiles made by BMW's Mini brand.

'Danger brakes for you', says the sell line, and we see the hoof of a deer, the paw of a dog, a child's shoe and a snazzy purple suede roller skate, all pressing the brake pedal—so you don't have to.


Good stuff. Like all the best visual ads, you see it, you get it right away.

Only one problem.

Did no one think of squirrels?

No, no one did.

As usual.

Ad Nut is used to humans and their inexplicable infatuation with murderous beasts, and Ad Nut can understand the need for cars that try not to run over humans. Likewise, colliding with deer is to be avoided; they are not only valued woodland neighbours of Ad Nut but also large creatures with lots of pointy bits that can seriously damage a vehicle and even its occupants.

But what of Ad Nut's ilk? Were squirrel paws not photogenic enough for this campaign? More importantly, do emergency braking systems even work for woodland creatures of Ad Nut's size? Did the designers of such systems bother thinking of squirrelkind, or are Ad Nut's family members not even worthy of the momentary inconvenience of engaging one's brakes? 

Ad Nut admits that some squirrels use approaching cars for sport, like the fellows in this Geico commercial (a member of Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame). Ad Nut has never taken part in that sort of dangerous silliness. But nonetheless, do squirrels who run out in front of cars—either accidentally or as some kind of insane test of bravery and agility—deserve to die? Are they creatures whose lives mean something, or are they nothing more than roadkill to you self-righteous two-leggers? 

Ad Nut is pretty sure what the answers to all of the above questions are, and has half a mind to instigate an uprising! You have no idea what squirrelkind is capable of!

...

Ahem. Sorry, Ad Nut let emotion carry Ad Nut significantly beyond the task of assessing this campaign, which, Ad Nut repeats, is very good. Ad Nut regrets certain statements made above. Ad Nut loves humans and hopes that if you are fans of Ad Nut at all, you will at least try not to flatten squirrels like pancakes on the roads—even if your car doesn't hit the brakes for you.

CREDITS

Client: Alex McLean, Head of Marketing
Client: Victoria Abbass, Retail and Network Marketing Manager
Agency: Colenso BBDO
Photographer: Mat Baker

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

1 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving the role of a CMO

2 Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving CMO role

MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

3 MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

4 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

5 WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

6 Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

7 Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

8 UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

9 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

10 WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

Related Articles

Want a dog? Use this slide deck from Pedigree to convince your partner
Advertising
Dec 1, 2020
Ad Nut

Want a dog? Use this slide deck from Pedigree to ...

MediaMonks takes lead on consolidated BMW and Mini account
Advertising
Sep 11, 2020
Gurjit Degun

MediaMonks takes lead on consolidated BMW and Mini ...

Mini picks Anomaly to drive integrated approach
Advertising
May 20, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Mini picks Anomaly to drive integrated approach

2019 Cannes contenders: 'Paperless Newspaper Ad' by Colenso BBDO
Advertising
Jun 6, 2019
Staff Reporters

2019 Cannes contenders: 'Paperless Newspaper Ad' by ...

Just Published

Why livestreaming may not be for every luxury brand
Digital
4 hours ago
Avery Booker

Why livestreaming may not be for every luxury brand

While ecommerce livestreaming is likely to see explosive growth at the lower end of the market, it may ultimately be less influential in driving luxury sales.

Havas eyes media agency acquisition in India
Advertising
4 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

Havas eyes media agency acquisition in India

VIDEO: Rana Barua, CEO, Havas Group India, and Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, discuss new business wins, acquisition plans, talent and more...

Sorrell reveals 'firepower' for more S4 mergers
Advertising
5 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Sorrell reveals 'firepower' for more S4 mergers

S4 Capital reports 71% y/y increase in organic revenue in Q1 2021 thanks to 'whopper' accounts, raises annual target.

Campaign360 2021: Continuing coverage
Advertising
11 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign360 2021: Continuing coverage

Our editors share memorable quotes and other highlights from Campaign 360 2021, taking place May 4 through 6 at www.campaign360.asia.