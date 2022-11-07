Advertising Marketing News
Nikita Mishra
Nov 7, 2022

Matt Swinburne joins Colenso BBDO as group creative director

"I’ve had a Colenso crush for a long time," says Swinburne who brings multi-award winning work and over 17 years of experience to the role.

Matt Swinburne, Colenso BBDO
Colenso BBDO has strengthened its creative leadership with the appointment of Matt Swinburne who joins as group creative director.

Throughout his career spanning 17 years, Swinburne has worked across APAC, US and UK markets in some of the best agencies in the world namely McCann, Droga, Havas London, Mother and AMV BBDO where he was creative director.

His work for brands such as Diageo, NZ Coastguard, NY Lotto, Toyota, Snickers and Barcardi have picked up multiple awards at D&AD, Cannes, Clio and 3 Gold pencils at One Show. HIs most recent standout campaigns include the Snickers’ Superbowl ‘Fix The World’, and Bombay Sapphire’s ‘Design Museum Supermarket”, where he turned a London art gallery into a supermarket so it could legally stay open during lockdown.

Says Swinburne: “I’ve had a Colenso crush for a long time, so I’m very excited to be joining Si and the team on College Hill. They’re the masters of surprising work that’s always insightful and entertaining. I can’t wait to help them make more of it.”

Says Si Vicars, Colenso BBDO CCO: “Matt’s been a nemesis of mine my whole career. His work has consistently given me the jealous sweats. From Snickers Superbowl spots to installations for London’s Design Museum, he’s an incredible thinker and maker. And he’s a fantastic human to have around. Along with Duncan Bone, Matt’s an important part of what we’re building at Colenso. We have a simple aim of surrounding ourselves and our clients with the best talent in the world."

Swinburne joins Duncan Bone, Hadleigh Sinclair, Kimberley Ragan, Dave Brady and Si Vicars on Colenso’s creative leadership team.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

