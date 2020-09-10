Advertising News
Gurjit Degun
22 hours ago

MediaMonks takes lead on consolidated BMW and Mini account

BMW has slashed the number of agencies in Europe to 'eliminate friction'.

The Engine will serve both Mini and the BMW brands
The Engine will serve both Mini and the BMW brands

The BMW Group has awarded its pan-European marketing account for BMW and Mini to a team led by S4 Capital's MediaMonks.

Three agencies will make up a dedicated shop, called The Engine, to serve BMW and Mini.

BMW said MediaMonks will be "at the heart" of the new setup working on creative and production, alongside German agency Service Plan on technology and data-driven elements and specialist consultancy Berylls Strategy Advisors on business transformation.

It is thought that BMW and Mini have used dozens of agencies across Europe, and this move will consolidate those relationships into three main players.

The Engine will work across all 26 European markets from the third quarter of the year.

The account spans creative, media, data and consulting and BMW said a key aim was to "eliminate friction" and ensure its marketing becomes more "data-driven and customer-oriented".

BMW called the review in February this year.

"By consolidating contents and centralising the European agency and partner network, the BMW Group is establishing an extremely efficient, high-performance marketing engine capable of supporting individualised and modern customer relationship management across all touchpoints for both the BMW and Mini brands," the company said.

"This will enable the organisation to better anticipate the wishes and requirements of existing and prospective customers, with the aim of offering timely, individually and contextually relevant information at each step of the customer journey. 

"The brand hopes to improve the quality of customer experience and enhance marketing for vehicle sales, after-sales services and digital."

One person familiar with the ambition of the pitch process described it as "total integration". 

Pieter Nota, member of the board of management at BMW, customer, brands, sales, said: "Our decision to select The Engine as our new agency constellation for all of Europe clearly dovetails with our claim to provide the best premium customer experience within the automotive industry.

"In the process, we are steadily expanding our expertise in the digitalisation of customer, brand and sales processes and are thus investing in the future of our commitment to providing customers with a source of joy in their lives."

Jens Thiemer, senior vice-president for customer and brand at BMW, added: "This system will comprehensively integrate the classic marketing disciplines of strategy, creation and production with all relevant aspects of the customer journey – while elevating them to a high-tech level.

"In practice, this includes all areas of data-driven performance marketing and analytics, marketing automation, programmatic media and CRM support. In addition, we are consolidating the management of web operations and ecommerce within our new agency operating system."

HorizonT, a German news site, reported that Accenture, Dentsu Aegis Network and Interpublic also competed on the pitch.

Sir Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital has expanded rapidly since acquiring MediaMonks in its first deal in 2018 and hit a £2bn stock market valuation this month.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

1 Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

2 Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

New Apple spot shows what it would be like if everyone could scroll through your phone

3 Apple shows what it would be like if everyone could scroll through your phone

DBS goes clubbing on Fortnite

4 DBS goes clubbing on Fortnite

Google to pass on cost of 2% digital tax to UK advertisers

5 Google to pass on cost of 2% digital tax to UK advertisers

How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

6 How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

7 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Pernod Ricard shifts brand experience spend from events to social

8 Pernod Ricard shifts brand experience spend from events to social

Nike elevates Serena and Venus above tennis rankings

9 Nike elevates Serena and Venus above tennis rankings

Singapore's top 100: Locals embrace brands that innovate and adapt

10 Singapore's top 100 brands: Locals embrace innovation

Related Articles

Mini picks Anomaly to drive integrated approach
Advertising
May 20, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Mini picks Anomaly to drive integrated approach

Women to Watch 2020: Sanne Drogtrop, MediaMonks
Digital
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Sanne Drogtrop, MediaMonks

Mini lines up agencies for first electric car marketing push
Advertising
Jan 18, 2018
Omar Oakes

Mini lines up agencies for first electric car ...

One-on-one with MediaMonks' first global creative chief: Jouke Vuurmans
Advertising
Apr 1, 2020
Lindsay Stein

One-on-one with MediaMonks' first global creative ...

Just Published

A step-by-step entry guide for Agency of the Year Awards 2020
Advertising
15 hours ago
Staff

A step-by-step entry guide for Agency of the Year ...

Only one week remains until the entry deadline for Agency of the Year Awards 2020. Here’s your easy guide to entry.

Campaign Crash Course: How to conduct effective market research
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to conduct effective ...

Here's a primer for marketers on how to conduct research to drive better returns on investment. Pay attention, there will be TOUGH quiz.

D&AD honours Dentsu chief creative; awards four black pencils
Advertising
16 hours ago
Jennifer Small

D&AD honours Dentsu chief creative; awards four ...

In the virtual 2020 ceremony last night, D&AD gave its President's Award to Dentsu chief creative officer Yuya Furukawa, and announced four Black Pencil winners.

Online platforms face growing consumer discontent in Southeast Asia
Digital
16 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Online platforms face growing consumer discontent ...

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Over a third of Asean consumers are unhappy with their digital commerce experience, despite a spike in online spending during the pandemic, according to a report from Blackbox Research and Toluna.