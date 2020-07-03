Search
anomaly
Jul 3, 2020
Coke's 'The great meal' is pretty great
Global spot by Anomaly is the real thing.
May 20, 2020
Mini picks Anomaly to drive integrated approach
Agency takes over from Jung von Matt and KKLD.
Jan 23, 2020
Anomaly 'fires' Aussie staff to help devastation Down Under
'Talk is cheap—$100,000 and a week of our passion and creativity isn't. We just felt we had to act.'
Nov 21, 2018
Anomaly's Karina Wilsher to be named global CEO
Wilsher took on the global COO role in 2017.
Aug 31, 2018
Anomaly launches offering to drive gender equality in marketing
The agency already has assignments from Unilever and UN Women in New York.
Dec 19, 2014
Johnnie Walker hires Anomaly to global creative account
The announcement ends a 15-year relationship with Bartle Bogle Hegarty.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins