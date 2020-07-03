anomaly

Coke's 'The great meal' is pretty great
Jul 3, 2020
Ad Nut

Coke's 'The great meal' is pretty great

Global spot by Anomaly is the real thing.

Mini picks Anomaly to drive integrated approach
May 20, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Mini picks Anomaly to drive integrated approach

Agency takes over from Jung von Matt and KKLD.

Anomaly 'fires' Aussie staff to help devastation Down Under
Jan 23, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Anomaly 'fires' Aussie staff to help devastation Down Under

'Talk is cheap—$100,000 and a week of our passion and creativity isn't. We just felt we had to act.'

Anomaly's Karina Wilsher to be named global CEO
Nov 21, 2018
Lindsay Stein

Anomaly's Karina Wilsher to be named global CEO

Wilsher took on the global COO role in 2017.

Anomaly launches offering to drive gender equality in marketing
Aug 31, 2018
Lindsay Stein

Anomaly launches offering to drive gender equality in marketing

The agency already has assignments from Unilever and UN Women in New York.

Johnnie Walker hires Anomaly to global creative account
Dec 19, 2014
James Swift

Johnnie Walker hires Anomaly to global creative account

The announcement ends a 15-year relationship with Bartle Bogle Hegarty.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia