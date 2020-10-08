Advertising News
Emmet McGonagle
23 hours ago

Vodafone and Anomaly lose connection as brand searches for global creative agency

Anomaly won the account in August 2019.

Vodafone and Anomaly have parted ways after just one year as the brand searches for a global creative agency partner.

Anomaly won Vodafone’s creative account in August last year with a brief to provide strategic and creative insight for the telecoms brand’s global campaigns and initiatives.

Pitches for the account have taken place. Anomaly declined to participate. 

In January, Vodafone appointed Anne Stilling as its global director of brand and media, taking over from Sara Martins de Oliveira, who left the company ahead of Anomaly’s appointment.

Vodafone's global media planning and buying is handled by Carat.

The brand currently stands at the top of BrandZ UK brands ranking with a value of $23.1 billion. It was named the eighth most-awarded advertiser for effectiveness in Warc’s Effective 100 this year.

Vodafone and Anomaly declined to comment.

Source:
Campaign UK

