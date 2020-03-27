integrated

China's marketers seek specialist agencies
Mar 27, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Holding groups take heed: Chinese marketers are changing tact from consolidating accounts with a select few partners to choosing more, specialist agencies

The final Spikes Asia shortlists are out (Integrated and Creative Effectiveness)
Sep 26, 2014
Staff Reporters

SPIKES ASIA - The juries for the Integrated and Creative Effectiveness categories have released their shortlists for Spikes Asia 2014. The awards take place tonight, but you knew that already.

McCann Erickson Beijing cuts creative staff
Apr 16, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

BEIJING - McCann Erickson (ME) Beijing has reduced to a 'skeletal' staff servicing key globally-aligned accounts after a prolonged slack in demand for traditional creative-agency services, Campaign Asia-Pacific has confirmed with multiple former staff members whose contracts were terminated in March.

Waggener Edstrom promotes Antoine Calendrier to China general manager
Feb 20, 2013
Staff Writer

HONG KONG - To support the expansion of its APAC business, Waggener Edstrom Worldwide has promoted Antoine Calendrier (pictured) to general manager for China.

Creativeland launches integrated campaign for Audi A6
Aug 10, 2011
Staff Reporters

INDIA - Creativeland Asia has created a new integrated campaign for the launch of the Audi A6 "business luxury sedan", showcasing a lifestyle that flits from the corner office to the boardroom to the private tarmac.

Nissan X-Trail appeals to thrill seekers with new campaign in Australia
Oct 4, 2010
Jane Leung

Nissan has launched an integrated campaign for its X-Trail model in partnership with creative agency Whybin TBWA Tequila Melbourne in Australia.

