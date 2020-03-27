integrated
China's marketers seek specialist agencies
Holding groups take heed: Chinese marketers are changing tact from consolidating accounts with a select few partners to choosing more, specialist agencies
The final Spikes Asia shortlists are out (Integrated and Creative Effectiveness)
SPIKES ASIA - The juries for the Integrated and Creative Effectiveness categories have released their shortlists for Spikes Asia 2014. The awards take place tonight, but you knew that already.
McCann Erickson Beijing cuts creative staff
BEIJING - McCann Erickson (ME) Beijing has reduced to a 'skeletal' staff servicing key globally-aligned accounts after a prolonged slack in demand for traditional creative-agency services, Campaign Asia-Pacific has confirmed with multiple former staff members whose contracts were terminated in March.
Waggener Edstrom promotes Antoine Calendrier to China general manager
HONG KONG - To support the expansion of its APAC business, Waggener Edstrom Worldwide has promoted Antoine Calendrier (pictured) to general manager for China.
Creativeland launches integrated campaign for Audi A6
INDIA - Creativeland Asia has created a new integrated campaign for the launch of the Audi A6 "business luxury sedan", showcasing a lifestyle that flits from the corner office to the boardroom to the private tarmac.
Nissan X-Trail appeals to thrill seekers with new campaign in Australia
Nissan has launched an integrated campaign for its X-Trail model in partnership with creative agency Whybin TBWA Tequila Melbourne in Australia.
