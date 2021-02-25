Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Sexy humans dance in pride-themed undies

A campaign for Bonds by Special Group Australia celebrates the brand's new pride-themed product range, with an LGBTQIA+ Donna Summer dance party.

It's only been a few weeks since Ad Nut wrote about an ad from Bonds that featured people dancing around in their underpants (see "'They're dancing around in their underpants'"). Now the brand has launched another campaign featuring—can you guess?—people dancing around in their underpants. 

This time, the work marks the launch of a new pride-themed product lineup, for which the brand and Special Group Australia enlisted music artist Mo'Ju to remake Donna Summer's 'I Feel Love'.

The people proudly showing off the rainbow-festooned undies—and their own personal sexiness—include Moana Hope, A.J. Clementine, Andy Brennan and Mo’Ju. Kudos to the brand for featuring a variety of body sizes, fat bodies included.

The track is on Spotify, and there's an interactive Instagram filter that will "enable users to dance to ‘I Feel Love’ on their own virtual dance floor and send a message of love to the community" using the hashtag #BondsIFeelLove.

Ad Nut, who loathes opportunism not backed up by demonstrable concern for the community, is happy to report that Bonds supports Minus18, an organisation that champions LGBTQIA+ youth in Australia, helping to provide peer-to-peer support, education, and safe spaces for queer youth.

The campaign includes social, online, outdoor and in-store.

Ad Nut appreciates the growing trend of specifying one's favoured pronouns, as the brand and agency have done in the credits below. However, Ad Nut is so progressive that Ad Nut doesn't need to specify Ad Nut's pronouns, because Ad Nut has never used pronouns for Ad Nut.  

CREDITS

Client: Bonds
Head of Marketing (Acting): Karen Dwyer (she/her)
Marketing Manager: Kedda Ghazarian (she/her)
Brand Manager: Amanda Varbaro (she/her)

Agency: Special Group Australia
Production: Chee Productions
Executive Producer: Matt Chee (he/him)
Director/ Photographer: Tracey Lee Hayes (she/her)
DOP: Alex Cardy (she/her)

Post Production:
Editor: Fraser Kelton (he/him)
Sound: Rumble

Music Supervision: Level Two Music
Music Supervisor: Karl Richter (he/him)/ Marcus Brooke-Smith (he/him)
Artist: Mo’ju (she/her)

Instagram Filter: T&DA

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

