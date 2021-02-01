Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
2 days ago

'They're dancing around in their underpants'

Be the change (of undies) that you want to see in the world, asserts Bonds in a campaign by Special Group Australia.

"They're dancing around in their underpants," says an observant fellow about halfway through this new ad for Australian underwear and clothing brand Bonds.

And yep, it checks out.

But there's a bit more going on than sexy humans gyrating. The new campaign, by Special Group Australia, marks the debut of a new brand platform dubbed ‘For the greater comfy’. The brand is trying to depict its undies, socks and clothing as symbols of change while showcasing its sustainable product ranges made with GOTS-certified organic cotton, recycled polyester or Aussie-grown cotton.

The campaign is running across TV, out-of-home, cinema, online, in-store and social media.

Said Karen Dwyer, head of marketing at Bonds:

We’re on a mission to make the world a more comfortable place for everyone. Feeling good begins with doing good and a more comfortable, liveable planet won’t make itself. That’s why our range of undies, socks and apparel are not only comfy for your body, but help to make the planet comfier too.

CREDITS

Special Group Australia
CEO: Lindsey Evans
Strategy Partner: Rebecca Stambanis
CCO & Partner: Julian Schreiber
CCO & Partner: Tom Martin
Senior Creatives: Sian Binder, Lea Egan & Hans Christian Berents.
Designer: Dan Jones
General Manager: Paige Prettyman
Business Director: Emma Salmon
Business Manager: Timmi Tsapaliaris
Head of Production: Nick Lilley
Senior Producer: Sevda Cemo
Stills Producer: Laura Midalia

Bonds Australia
Head of Marketing (Acting): Karen Dwyer
Marketing Manager: Kedda Ghazarian
Brand Manager: Amanda Varbaro
Assistant Brand Manager: Caitlin Robertson

Production Company: Finch
Director: Sam Hibbard
Producer: Nick Simkins
Director of Photography: Shelley Farthing-Dawe
Offline Edit: The Editors
Offline Editor: Mark Burnett
Online Editor: Drew Downes

Post Production: Atticus
Music Supervisor: Level Two Music

Sound House: Rumble Studios
Executive Producer: Michael Gie
Sound Engineer: Cam Milne and Liam Annert.

Social Videographer: Joshua Heath
Editor: Fraser Kelton

Post Production: Special Group

Stills
Production Company: Assembly Agency
Photographer: Duncan Killick
Producer: Kate Austin
Retouching: Visual Thing

Media agency: OMD

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

