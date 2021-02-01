"They're dancing around in their underpants," says an observant fellow about halfway through this new ad for Australian underwear and clothing brand Bonds.

And yep, it checks out.

But there's a bit more going on than sexy humans gyrating. The new campaign, by Special Group Australia, marks the debut of a new brand platform dubbed ‘For the greater comfy’. The brand is trying to depict its undies, socks and clothing as symbols of change while showcasing its sustainable product ranges made with GOTS-certified organic cotton, recycled polyester or Aussie-grown cotton.

The campaign is running across TV, out-of-home, cinema, online, in-store and social media.

Said Karen Dwyer, head of marketing at Bonds:

We’re on a mission to make the world a more comfortable place for everyone. Feeling good begins with doing good and a more comfortable, liveable planet won’t make itself. That’s why our range of undies, socks and apparel are not only comfy for your body, but help to make the planet comfier too.

