The tale of poor Carl, victim of bad internet
Aug 17, 2020
Ad Nut

Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand transplants the effects of a poor internet connection to the real world in a spot for Chorus, directed by Sweetshop's Damien Shatford.

MSL sets up shop in New Zealand
Aug 10, 2020
Staff Reporters

Publicis Groupe names Isobel Kerr-Newell, formerly head of PR and social for Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand, as MSL's MD in the market.

When reality about kids' online activity comes knocking
Jun 11, 2020
Ad Nut

Adult performers, bullied kids, and sexual predators pay visits to surprised parents and caregivers in a smart New Zealand government campaign.

NZ telco company releases ads featuring 'someone you might know'
Mar 27, 2020
Ad Nut

The highly targeted campaign plays to the local stereotype of ‘everyone knows someone who knows someone'.

NZ charity campaign finds powerful metaphor for childhood poverty
Feb 19, 2020
Ad Nut

Heartless machines shunt one in four infants toward a cruel fate in a campaign for New Zealand charity Spend My Super by Contagion.

Would you like a roasted tarantula with that Tiger?
Feb 17, 2020
Ad Nut

Or how about some teriyaki mealworms?

