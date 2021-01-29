tourism new zealand

'They're dancing around in their underpants'
Be the change (of undies) that you want to see in the world, asserts Bonds in a campaign by Special Group Australia.

Tourism NZ launches crusade against predictable selfies
Jan 29, 2021
Summit spreadeagle? You can do better than that. Hot dog legs? Just don't. Contemplative man on a rock? Really?

How does a brand measure offline success through an online campaign?
Mar 12, 2020
CASE STUDY: How Tourism New Zealand and Google got a better handle on whether online ads resulted in real-world visits to the country.

Tourism NZ partners with Tencent
May 6, 2019
The collaboration is an effort to bring in more inbound travellers for 2019 China-New Zealand Year of Tourism.

Mindshare wins global Tourism New Zealand remit
Apr 12, 2019
The assignment is worth around NZ$35 million (US$23.5 million) per year.

Tourism NZ’s new campaign highlights ‘hidden gems’
Apr 4, 2019
It’s time for events to move outside of Auckland.

