2 days ago
'They're dancing around in their underpants'
Be the change (of undies) that you want to see in the world, asserts Bonds in a campaign by Special Group Australia.
Jan 29, 2021
Tourism NZ launches crusade against predictable selfies
Summit spreadeagle? You can do better than that. Hot dog legs? Just don't. Contemplative man on a rock? Really?
Mar 12, 2020
How does a brand measure offline success through an online campaign?
CASE STUDY: How Tourism New Zealand and Google got a better handle on whether online ads resulted in real-world visits to the country.
May 6, 2019
Tourism NZ partners with Tencent
The collaboration is an effort to bring in more inbound travellers for 2019 China-New Zealand Year of Tourism.
Apr 12, 2019
Mindshare wins global Tourism New Zealand remit
The assignment is worth around NZ$35 million (US$23.5 million) per year.
Apr 4, 2019
Tourism NZ’s new campaign highlights ‘hidden gems’
It’s time for events to move outside of Auckland.
