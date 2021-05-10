Campaign Creation Stories: How Tourism New Zealand said 'Good morning, world' every day for a year

Producing a new film every day for an entire year sounds like madness. But Tourism New Zealand, along with its agency partner, Special Group New Zealand, pulled it off—and no one lost their mind.

In this premiere episode of Creation Stories by Campaign Asia-Pacific, host Richard Bleasdale talks with Jill Chestnut of Tourism New Zealand and Tony Bradbourne of Special Group New Zealand about the 'Good morning, world' campaign, in which Kiwis greeted the rest of world from a picturesque location for 366 straight days (because 2020 had a leap day).

You'll hear insights into how you can find your way to a strategic brand platform, how an experiential approach to briefing can help, how to guard against alterations that can break an idea, and how a client and agency have to pull together as partners to get something great out into the world.

Watch the full conversation here:



Or, if you prefer listening, subscribe to the Creation Stories podcast to get every episode in your feed.

Note: If you're going the audio route, be sure to first check out this video of 'Good morning, world', which is played toward the beginning of the conversation:

About Creation Stories

Origin stories and insights from recent and great marketing in Asia. In Creation Stories by Campaign Asia-Pacific, a brand leader and an agency partner discuss how they collaborated to create one special ad, or an entire campaign, for markets in Asia-Pacific. From the objectives to the brief, and from the creative inspiration to the production, Creation Stories gives you an inside look at what it takes to create excellent brand marketing.



Available as a video series and in podcast form, Creation Stories is presented by Campaign Asia-Pacific and hosted by Richard Bleasdale. Currently director and partner of The Taipan Partnership, Bleasdale has a long history in the advertising industry in APAC, including a stint as MD at The Secret Little Agency in Singapore and a long tenure as managing partner with Observatory International, a consultancy focused on client-agency effectiveness. If you have comments about Creation Stories, or want to put forward your work to be featured, contact us at [email protected].



