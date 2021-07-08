Advertising Analysis The Work
Staff Reporters
13 hours ago

Campaign Creation Stories: How to make people 'GAF' about a loyalty program

The 'Give a Flybuys' campaign used an attitude-laced rap to give venerable Australian loyalty program Flybuys a new swagger. See the ad, then hear the inside story of its creation directly from the brand and agency partner CHE Proximity.

How do you find the agency partner who can help a long-established brand rediscover its mojo and reposition it with a younger audience?

In Australia, this was the challenge which the two-decades old Flybuys business faced. A ubiquitous consumer loyalty program with more than 8 million active members, it had been losing relevance and engagement especially with a younger consumer segment.

In this episode of Creation Stories by Campaign Asia-Pacific, host Richard Bleasdale talks to Jarrod Flood of Flybuys and Jamie Herman of CHE Proximity*, about the creation of 'Give a Flybuys'—an ear-catching, attitude-drenched rap that gave the brand a distinctive, contemporary new voice.

You'll hear how the partners used data to understand the challenge, carved out user personas and arrived at their key message that "Savvy is the new sexy". You'll also hear how the partners relied on mutual trust to overcome inevitable hurdles, and learn how the concept got buy-in from the brand's many stakeholders—thanks in no small part to a copywriter who gave a virtuoso rap performance in multiple conference rooms.

It's fair to say 'Give a Flybuys' beautifully captures the quintessential Australian psyche and is delivering outstanding results in both new signups and activity for Flybuys, whilst maintaining its loyal customer base.

* Shortly after this interview was recorded, Herman left CHE Proximity and went on to join Thinkerbell.

Watch the full conversation here:

If you prefer listening over watching, subscribe to the Creation Stories podcast to get every episode in your feed:

If you are going to listen to the podcast rather than watch the video conversation, be sure to first check out this video of 'Give a Flybuys' (which is also played toward the beginning of the conversation).

About Creation Stories
Origin stories and insights from recent and great marketing in Asia.

In Creation Stories by Campaign Asia-Pacific, a brand leader and an agency partner discuss how they collaborated to create one special ad, or an entire campaign, for markets in Asia-Pacific.

From the objectives to the brief, and from the creative inspiration to the production, Creation Stories gives you an inside look at what it takes to create excellent brand marketing.

Available as a video series and in podcast form, Creation Stories is presented by Campaign Asia-Pacific and hosted by Richard Bleasdale. Currently director and partner of The Taipan Partnership, Bleasdale has a long history in the advertising industry in APAC, including a stint as MD at The Secret Little Agency in Singapore and a long tenure as managing partner with Observatory International, a consultancy focused on client-agency effectiveness.

If you have comments about Creation Stories, contact us at [email protected].

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

