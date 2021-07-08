Campaign Creation Stories: How to make people 'GAF' about a loyalty program

How do you find the agency partner who can help a long-established brand rediscover its mojo and reposition it with a younger audience?

In Australia, this was the challenge which the two-decades old Flybuys business faced. A ubiquitous consumer loyalty program with more than 8 million active members, it had been losing relevance and engagement especially with a younger consumer segment.

In this episode of Creation Stories by Campaign Asia-Pacific, host Richard Bleasdale talks to Jarrod Flood of Flybuys and Jamie Herman of CHE Proximity*, about the creation of 'Give a Flybuys'—an ear-catching, attitude-drenched rap that gave the brand a distinctive, contemporary new voice.

You'll hear how the partners used data to understand the challenge, carved out user personas and arrived at their key message that "Savvy is the new sexy". You'll also hear how the partners relied on mutual trust to overcome inevitable hurdles, and learn how the concept got buy-in from the brand's many stakeholders—thanks in no small part to a copywriter who gave a virtuoso rap performance in multiple conference rooms.

It's fair to say 'Give a Flybuys' beautifully captures the quintessential Australian psyche and is delivering outstanding results in both new signups and activity for Flybuys, whilst maintaining its loyal customer base.

* Shortly after this interview was recorded, Herman left CHE Proximity and went on to join Thinkerbell.

Watch the full conversation here:



