Campaign Creation Stories: An electrifying Thai zombie comedy

How often do you think about car batteries?

In Thailand, this was the challenge Siampan Group brought to its agency partner, CJ Worx: How to take a very low-involvement category and create a high-involvement piece of communication for the Boliden car battery brand.

In this episode of Creation Stories by Campaign Asia-Pacific, host Richard Bleasdale talks to Dusadee Rotrakarn of Siampan and the creative team, Natkanate Ruengrujmethakul and Saharath Sawadatikom, of CJ Worx, about the complexities of the marketing challenge, the joint early decision to take a calculated risk on a highly distinctive creative platform for the campaign, and their continued close collaboration through a very challenging production schedule.

Hear how the original concept for a series of six-second bumper ads evolved into a three-minute masterclass on using humour to make a lasting impression. It's fair to say the resulting creative work is uniquely and authentically Thai. It's also delivering impressive results in both B2C and B2B channels.

Watch the full conversation here:

Or, if you prefer listening, subscribe to the Creation Stories podcast to get every episode in your feed.

Note: If you're going the audio route, be sure to first check out this video of the commercial in question, which is played toward the beginning of the conversation.

You can also check out our original coverage of the above ad (including full credit list): "Car battery marketing returns from the dead in Thailand".