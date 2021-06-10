Advertising Analysis The Work
Staff Reporters
22 hours ago

Campaign Creation Stories: An electrifying Thai zombie comedy

How Siampan Group and agency partner CJ Worx ended up deploying an army of the undead, Frankenstein's monster, and a catchy jingle to make people remember—and search for—car-battery brand Boliden.

How often do you think about car batteries?

In Thailand, this was the challenge Siampan Group brought to its agency partner, CJ Worx: How to take a very low-involvement category and create a high-involvement piece of communication for the Boliden car battery brand.

In this episode of Creation Stories by Campaign Asia-Pacific, host Richard Bleasdale talks to Dusadee Rotrakarn of Siampan and the creative team, Natkanate Ruengrujmethakul and Saharath Sawadatikom, of CJ Worx, about the complexities of the marketing challenge, the joint early decision to take a calculated risk on a highly distinctive creative platform for the campaign, and their continued close collaboration through a very challenging production schedule.

Hear how the original concept for a series of six-second bumper ads evolved into a three-minute masterclass on using humour to make a lasting impression. It's fair to say the resulting creative work is uniquely and authentically Thai. It's also delivering impressive results in both B2C and B2B channels.

Watch the full conversation here:

Or, if you prefer listening, subscribe to the Creation Stories podcast to get every episode in your feed.

Note: If you're going the audio route, be sure to first check out this video of the commercial in question, which is played toward the beginning of the conversation.

You can also check out our original coverage of the above ad (including full credit list): "Car battery marketing returns from the dead in Thailand".

About Creation Stories
Origin stories and insights from recent and great marketing in Asia.

In Creation Stories by Campaign Asia-Pacific, a brand leader and an agency partner discuss how they collaborated to create one special ad, or an entire campaign, for markets in Asia-Pacific.

From the objectives to the brief, and from the creative inspiration to the production, Creation Stories gives you an inside look at what it takes to create excellent brand marketing.

Available as a video series and in podcast form, Creation Stories is presented by Campaign Asia-Pacific and hosted by Richard Bleasdale. Currently director and partner of The Taipan Partnership, Bleasdale has a long history in the advertising industry in APAC, including a stint as MD at The Secret Little Agency in Singapore and a long tenure as managing partner with Observatory International, a consultancy focused on client-agency effectiveness.

If you have comments about Creation Stories, please contact us at [email protected].

 

