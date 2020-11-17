Car battery marketing returns from the dead in Thailand

Halloween, you may have noticed, has come and gone, and most humans have once again realised there was nothing to fear. Ad Nut, who calls gnarly tree limbs (which freak trick-or-treaters out) home, considers the supposedly scary event more as a business opportunity to forage for Ad Nut's favourite things: Ads and nuts—as in nutty chocolate bars spilling out of bags onto sidewalks and lawns.

Let's face it, fighting and surviving this year's deadly pandemic (and perhaps US election) is far scarier than anything a dress-up event could conjure up.

So when independent Bangkok-based agency CJ Worx needed to bring back Boliden car battery's marketing from the dead (it hasn't actively advertised in Thailand for a decade), it knew a zombie apocalypse alone wouldn't phase anyone. It had to seize the raw the business opportunity and fight the advancing hordes with comedy, surprise and flagrant marketing messaging.

Their effort, 'Whatever happened... search Boliden', does all of that in gravediggers' spades. We know something else campy and ridiculous is just around the corner, when boom—the film stabs us with a zinger one-liner or zombies eat our digital presuppositions for lunch.

Speaking of slaying digital presuppositions, the three-minute film (which probably could have been edited to two) is not merely a mass brand marketing instrument like many TVCs, but is meant to supplement Boliden's search-marketing investments, driving users to 'search Boliden' where keywords reinforce the Scandinavian manufacturer's higher-quality materials and other advantages.

Yes, learnings abound here, so to close, let Ad Nut share some of the key learnings from this film, so as to tease you into watching it yourself (above):

If zombies are approaching you from inside your smart device, a bad Internet connection will only hold them off for so long.

Expert knowledge is dead if it can't be applied.

Frankenstein is an expert in electricity and can apply his know-how.

Knowing CPR can help save a life.

Placing 'jumper cables' on ones nipples will hurt.

And yes, a reliable car battery would certainly come in handy during a zombie apocalypse

