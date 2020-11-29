Sloth and synth-pop might make you scoop up a Scoopy

Ad Nut finds the stare of the green, human-sized sloth somewhat intense, but that doesn't prevent this ad for Honda Motorcycle Thailand from working. As the synthy soundtrack thumps along, Ad Nut suddenly decides that investing in an all-new Scoopy seems like a great idea.

The campaign is called 'Fun district', and the agency, CJ Worx, explains that this is a place where, "when all the bold vividness unites, the new fashion of fun will emerge, through top influencers that represent music, entertainment, trends and urban lifestyle".

Mission accomplished.

For the record, the ad includes, according to the agency:

GONGKAN, famous illustrator renown for his ‘Teleport’ work that even Tim Cook from Apple include in his collection, LOWCOSTCOSPLAY, Thai artist who imitates famous characters with creativity and sense of humour widely known all over the world, BILKIN & PP KRIT, rising stars who revolutionize Thai series with unspoken LGBTQ story, PANPAN YEEYEE and TANGBADVOICE, underground musician viral for bizarre rhymes, @SUDLOKOOMTEEN, popular entertainment page in a sloth character, NORTHLUST, top class reviewer who presents product and service with crazy idea and lastly, INK WARUNTHORN, a Thailand’s no.1 sweetheart synth-pop singer.