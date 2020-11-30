cj worx

Campaign Creation Stories: An electrifying Thai zombie comedy
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Creation Stories: An electrifying Thai zombie comedy

How Siampan Group and agency partner CJ Worx ended up deploying an army of the undead, Frankenstein's monster, and a catchy jingle to make people remember—and search for—car-battery brand Boliden.

Sloth and synth-pop might make you scoop up a Scoopy
Nov 30, 2020
Ad Nut

Sloth and synth-pop might make you scoop up a Scoopy

The 'Fun district' dreamed up by CJ Worx for Honda Motorcycle Thailand looks like a fun place to visit. No need to be concerned about the giant green sloth.

Car battery marketing returns from the dead in Thailand
Nov 17, 2020
Ad Nut

Car battery marketing returns from the dead in Thailand

You'll surely get a charge out of CJ Worx's dark humor masterpiece for Boliden car batteries.

Yogurt-drink brand sends virtual reps into game to aid players
Apr 27, 2020
Ad Nut

Yogurt-drink brand sends virtual reps into game to aid players

Dutch Mill and agency CJ Worx had an army of branded avatars deliver survival boxes to players in a popular online game in Thailand.

Could the smell of your dirty car literally kill you?
Jan 6, 2020
Ad Nut

Could the smell of your dirty car literally kill you?

This P&G ad wants you to stop stinking and driving in 2020.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

2 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

3 Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

4 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

5 Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

6 Bayer calls $800m global media review

Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

7 Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

8 Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Move and win roundup: Week of May 31, 2021

9 Move and win roundup: Week of May 31, 2021

How four brands are supporting Naomi Osaka as she takes a break from tennis

10 How four brands are supporting Naomi Osaka as she takes a break from tennis