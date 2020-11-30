Search
cj worx
2 days ago
Campaign Creation Stories: An electrifying Thai zombie comedy
How Siampan Group and agency partner CJ Worx ended up deploying an army of the undead, Frankenstein's monster, and a catchy jingle to make people remember—and search for—car-battery brand Boliden.
Nov 30, 2020
Sloth and synth-pop might make you scoop up a Scoopy
The 'Fun district' dreamed up by CJ Worx for Honda Motorcycle Thailand looks like a fun place to visit. No need to be concerned about the giant green sloth.
Nov 17, 2020
Car battery marketing returns from the dead in Thailand
You'll surely get a charge out of CJ Worx's dark humor masterpiece for Boliden car batteries.
Apr 27, 2020
Yogurt-drink brand sends virtual reps into game to aid players
Dutch Mill and agency CJ Worx had an army of branded avatars deliver survival boxes to players in a popular online game in Thailand.
Jan 6, 2020
Could the smell of your dirty car literally kill you?
This P&G ad wants you to stop stinking and driving in 2020.
