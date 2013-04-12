Kevin Lee

Send feedback to Kevin Lee.
On the trail of scantily clad zombies who like vodka and haircare on Sina Weibo
Analysis
Apr 12, 2013
Kevin Lee

On the trail of scantily clad zombies who like ...

Join Kevin Lee, director at Skye Analytics, a division of Skye Media, as he goes zombie hunting on Sina Weibo and uncovers a lair of the automatons, all of whom are suspiciously enamored with the same set of unrelated brands.

Zombie nation: What's the ROI of social media in China?
Opinions
Mar 8, 2013
Kevin Lee

Zombie nation: What's the ROI of social media in China?

Zombies—automated programs that follow and even post responses on social-media sites—may inflate a brand's sense of its success. Kevin Lee, director at Skye Analytics, a division of Skye Media, explains how to spot zombies and avoid their evil ways to build true online engagement.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia