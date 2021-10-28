Advertising Marketing Analysis The Work
Campaign Creation Stories: How Pocari Sweat and Dentsu sent a heroine on a fantastic journey

Otsuka Pharmaceuticals and Dentsu wanted to revitalise Pocari Sweat's brand message for young people in a post-pandemic world. See the astonishing, dreamlike film they came up with and hear the inside story of its creation directly from the brand and agency.

How does a huge Pharma company, with a massive, well-established brand, in partnership with the nation’s largest and most well-established agency, find a completely new and different direction to drive growth?

In Japan, this was the challenge that Otsuka Pharmaceuticals faced with its Pocari Sweat beverage brand, alongside its partner, Dentsu.

In this episode of Creation Stories, we learn about how Otsuka put its faith and trust in Dentsu to find a new direction for the Pocari Sweat brand. This new direction focused on individualism and the role the brand can play in helping a younger target audience revitalise and 'Find your own way' in the challening post-COVID world.

The result is a remarkable TVC, where every element of production and execution has been crafted to the maximum, to truly go beyond expectations and deliver a message and impression which is highly distinctive and memorable.

Host Richard Bleasdale, with Campaign Japan's Tatsuya Mizuno providing translation, spoke with:

  • Takanobu Ueno, manager of the promotion and advertisement deptartment in the.nutraceuticals division of Otsuka Pharmaceuticals
  • Yuya Furukawa, chief creative officer at Dentsu Inc
  • Sotaro Yasumochi, creative planner at Dentsu Inc

See the ad and the full conversation about its genesis:

About Creation Stories
Origin stories and insights from recent and great marketing in Asia.

In Creation Stories by Campaign Asia-Pacific, a brand leader and an agency partner discuss how they collaborated to create one special ad, or an entire campaign, for markets in Asia-Pacific.

From the objectives to the brief, and from the creative inspiration to the production, Creation Stories gives you an inside look at what it takes to create excellent brand marketing.

Available as a video series and in podcast form, Creation Stories is presented by Campaign Asia-Pacific and hosted by Richard Bleasdale. Currently director and partner of The Taipan Partnership, Bleasdale has a long history in the advertising industry in APAC, including a stint as MD at The Secret Little Agency in Singapore and a long tenure as managing partner with Observatory International, a consultancy focused on client-agency effectiveness.

If you have comments about Creation Stories, contact us at [email protected].

Editor's note: Because this episode is bilingual, it will not be presented in podcast form.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

