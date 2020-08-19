che proximity

Aug 19, 2020
Ad Nut

With bushfire season looming, this insurer wants Australians to be ready

A year on from devastating bushfires, the 'First Saturday' campaign, developed by CHE Proximity for NRMA insurance, has a series of tasks for Australians to complete.

Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Renee Hyde, CHE Proximity

A lynchpin in CHE Proximity’s success over the last few years, Hyde leads a team of 70 on Samsung and is also a true champion of diversity and inclusion.

Oct 31, 2019
Ad Nut

Points campaign scores points with data, clever art

THE WORK: A campaign for Virgin Velocity Frequent Flier by CHE Proximity.

Jun 6, 2019
Staff Reporters

2019 Cannes contenders: AutoAds by CHE Proximity

A clever promotion that was knowing and humorous.

Oct 29, 2018
Ad Nut

No more giveaways: Virgin now wants people to earn their points

After a supposed mistake by an intern cost it a billion frequent-flier points, Virgin Australia is now making loyalty members perform if they want bonus rewards.

Feb 27, 2018
Ad Nut

Auto website promises everyone their own personal car commercial (yes, everyone)

Carsales claims its clever campaign by CHE Proximity and Guilty can deliver up to 1.2 trillion unique ads for second-hand cars.

