With bushfire season looming, this insurer wants Australians to be ready
A year on from devastating bushfires, the 'First Saturday' campaign, developed by CHE Proximity for NRMA insurance, has a series of tasks for Australians to complete.
Women to Watch 2020: Renee Hyde, CHE Proximity
A lynchpin in CHE Proximity’s success over the last few years, Hyde leads a team of 70 on Samsung and is also a true champion of diversity and inclusion.
Points campaign scores points with data, clever art
THE WORK: A campaign for Virgin Velocity Frequent Flier by CHE Proximity.
2019 Cannes contenders: AutoAds by CHE Proximity
A clever promotion that was knowing and humorous.
No more giveaways: Virgin now wants people to earn their points
After a supposed mistake by an intern cost it a billion frequent-flier points, Virgin Australia is now making loyalty members perform if they want bonus rewards.
Auto website promises everyone their own personal car commercial (yes, everyone)
Carsales claims its clever campaign by CHE Proximity and Guilty can deliver up to 1.2 trillion unique ads for second-hand cars.
