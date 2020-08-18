Advertising Analysis
Staff Reporters
Aug 18, 2020

Women to Watch 2020: Renee Hyde, CHE Proximity

A lynchpin in CHE Proximity’s success over the last few years, Hyde leads a team of 70 on Samsung and is also a true champion of diversity and inclusion.

Women to Watch 2020: Renee Hyde, CHE Proximity
SEE ALL OF THE 2020 WOMEN TO WATCH
Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry 

Renee Hyde

Managing partner
CHE Proximity
Australia

By the age of 23, Renee Hyde had a stint with Droga5 under her belt and was the youngest-ever senior account director at M&C Saatchi in Australia, where she won one of the market’s most hotly-contested pitches, for Commonwealth Bank. She became managing partner at the recently opened CHE Proximity Sydney office in 2018 following a sojourn to New York with Anomaly and Co:collective. In her post, she has “led every step of the way” as the agency grew from 20 to 400 people and racked up an amount of awards for creativity and effectiveness that is frankly discouraging—to competing agencies.

Today, at 33, Hyde is the youngest executive-team member and leads a team of more than 70 serving the agency’s largest client, Samsung. That remit covers technology, brand, data, media, creative, production and customer experience, with media investment measured in the tens of millions. With what colleagues call a balanced approach to client relationships and an expansive understanding of creativity, she has been instrumental in new business wins such as the very recent Genea IVF account, worth $2 million in annual revenue.

Hyde’s CEO describes her as “a titan of our agency, our clients and our industry”, an assessment based in part on reasons beyond her stellar client leadership. She focused on equality and inclusion “well before they were socially demanded” and established values, attitudes and behaviours that not only celebrate everyone’s contributions but make for a more cohesive team that can still function in top form even under duress, such as the pandemic.

Hyde leads the agency’s diversity council, executing a comprehensive plan that addresses gender, age, disability, and ethnicity. In addition, she serves as a mentor at The Trenches, represents CHE Proximity on the diversity-championing organisation Agency Circle, and is a marketing advisor to several female-owned startups.

SEE ALL OF THE 2020 WOMEN TO WATCH
Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry
Advertising
Aug 18, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from ...

Women to Watch 2020: Kara Santiago, Spark It! Marketing
Digital
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Kara Santiago, Spark It! Marketing

Women to Watch 2020: Jayomi Lokuliyana, zMessenger
Digital
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Jayomi Lokuliyana, zMessenger

Women to Watch 2020: Aakanksha Patel, Oliver Agency
Advertising
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Aakanksha Patel, Oliver Agency

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
50 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
5 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.