With bushfire season looming, this insurer wants Australians to be ready

As someone who keeps a close eye on the state of the environment and of fellow creatures in the wild, Ad Nut found the events that unfolded in Australia late last year and in early 2020 most distressing. On September 5, 2019, the first bushfire ignited in Australia, beginning a chain of such events that would eventually lead to nearly half-a-billion dollars in insurance claims, a billion animals of all sizes killed, 13 million hectares affected and around 12 million people put in harms way.
Unfortunately, for Australia, these fires aren't a novelty, rather a dreaded expectation during the searing, dry summer months. Ad Nut yet gets misty-eyed when memories of Aussie friends lost in these blazes come rushing back.
If those fires were tragic, the only way to ensure history doesn't repeat itself is to be prepared. With the smoke- and fire-filled memories of last summer barely faded, the country's largest insurer, IAG-owned NRMA Insurance, wants Australians to be more prepared this time around.
In a gripping 90-second video, the insurer showcases the grim reality for these firefighters over the past six decades. To help them, NRMA Insurance and CHE Proximity are launching a purpose-driven brand platform called 'First Saturday'.
Created in partnership with NSW Rural Fire Service, NSW State Emergency Service and Australian Red Cross, First Saturday calls on Australians to dedicate the first Saturday of every month to helping first responders by doing one small task to make their homes safer.
The video, launched on August 16, re-enacts four volunteers responding to a rural bushfire. To back this up, a 360-degree integrated campaign will roll out in the lead up to September 5, which is the first Saturday in the year-long effort. The campaign includes radio spots, task-based films, social activations, newspaper spreads, OOH and other touchpoints.
