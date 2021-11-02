Advertising Marketing The Work
Would you like a new wardrobe with that new flip phone?

Small, square pockets are the next big thing, according to Samsung, which is offering you the chance to get in on the trend with a pair of jeans specially designed to accommodate the Galaxy Z Flip3.

In partnership with jeans brand Dr Denim in Australia, Samsung is offering a pair of jeans that sells for A$1499 (US$1125)—including a Galaxy Z Flip3 phone.

Under the brand collab, conceived by CHE Proximity, only 450 pairs of the special jeans will be available.

The limited-edition run celebrates the phone's unique folding form factor, according to the brand. "Gone are the days of large, rectangular pockets that you can’t help but fill to the brim," a release enthuses. "Samsung and Dr Denim are declaring small, square pockets that better frame the legs the next big trend."

The campaign launch includes film, digital, social and OOH.

Ad Nut is unsure what 'better frame the legs" means. Ad Nut's legs look fabulous without any help from fashion designers, and Ad Nut's only pockets are Ad Nut's prodigious and infinitely expandable cheeks.

CREDITS

Samsung Australia
Eric Chou - Director of Marketing
Tony Kolta - Head of Online
Kate Croft - Ecommerce Manager
Hayley Walton - Head of Brand Marketing IM
Alicia Malmur - Marketing Manager IM

Creative agency: CHEP

PR agency: Edelman

Design Partner: Dr Denim

Production company: Winifred

Photographer/Director: Pierre Toussaint

Executive Producer: Celia Nicholas

Offline Edit: The Editors

Online/VFX: Arc Edit

Sound: Rumble

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

