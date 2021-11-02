In partnership with jeans brand Dr Denim in Australia, Samsung is offering a pair of jeans that sells for A$1499 (US$1125)—including a Galaxy Z Flip3 phone.

Under the brand collab, conceived by CHE Proximity, only 450 pairs of the special jeans will be available.

The limited-edition run celebrates the phone's unique folding form factor, according to the brand. "Gone are the days of large, rectangular pockets that you can’t help but fill to the brim," a release enthuses. "Samsung and Dr Denim are declaring small, square pockets that better frame the legs the next big trend."

The campaign launch includes film, digital, social and OOH.

Ad Nut is unsure what 'better frame the legs" means. Ad Nut's legs look fabulous without any help from fashion designers, and Ad Nut's only pockets are Ad Nut's prodigious and infinitely expandable cheeks.

