In partnership with jeans brand Dr Denim in Australia, Samsung is offering a pair of jeans that sells for A$1499 (US$1125)—including a Galaxy Z Flip3 phone.
Under the brand collab, conceived by CHE Proximity, only 450 pairs of the special jeans will be available.
The limited-edition run celebrates the phone's unique folding form factor, according to the brand. "Gone are the days of large, rectangular pockets that you can’t help but fill to the brim," a release enthuses. "Samsung and Dr Denim are declaring small, square pockets that better frame the legs the next big trend."
The campaign launch includes film, digital, social and OOH.
Ad Nut is unsure what 'better frame the legs" means. Ad Nut's legs look fabulous without any help from fashion designers, and Ad Nut's only pockets are Ad Nut's prodigious and infinitely expandable cheeks.
CREDITS
Samsung Australia
Eric Chou - Director of Marketing
Tony Kolta - Head of Online
Kate Croft - Ecommerce Manager
Hayley Walton - Head of Brand Marketing IM
Alicia Malmur - Marketing Manager IM
Creative agency: CHEP
PR agency: Edelman
Design Partner: Dr Denim
Production company: Winifred
Photographer/Director: Pierre Toussaint
Executive Producer: Celia Nicholas
Offline Edit: The Editors
Online/VFX: Arc Edit
Sound: Rumble
