CHE Proximity rebrands as Chep Network

Change aims to highlight expertise across 11 areas.

Australian agency CHE Proximity has rebranded as Chep Network*.

The change spotlights, according to the agency, its capabilities across 11 distinct specialist areas, which provides "added ease for clients to engage individual parts of the network, or the full strength of the agency as required".

The new name also formalises what was previously an informal, abbreviated pronunciation for the agency's former name.

The agency, part of Omnicom-owned Clemenger Group, has offices in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

“The past two years have brought irreversible change to the way we work, shop, socialise, exercise and live life every day," CEO Justin Hind said in a release. "That change has been a catalyst for us to reimagine our business around the new economy, and the development of a new agency model that will ensure creativity, media, technology, and data is at the heart of supporting our clients’ continued growth, no matter the challenge or channel."


“Whether it’s creating experiences that enable brands to be bigger positive forces in people’s lives, using creativity to enrich the technology we use in our daily lives for the good or to imagine new ways of doing business that positively impact the planet, new economy creativity will be at the heart of our business,” said CCO Gavin McLeod.

L-R: Justin Hind, Gavin McLeod


* The agency styles its new name in all uppercase letters. But for ease of reability, Campaign Asia-Pacific's house style is to use title case when a proper noun can be, or normally is, pronounced, as is the case with 'Chep'. This is in contrast to an initialism that is pronounced letter by letter, such as 'CHE', which stood for Clemenger Harvie Edge).

