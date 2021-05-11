Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
13 hours ago

Four rooms: A quartet of funny short films about bad design

For interior-design company Livspace, Singapore boutique agency Societal spoofs four popular film genres.

To launch its brand in Singapore, interior-design company Livspace tapped boutique agency Societal for a campaign that uses horror, romance, kung-fu and k-drama tropes to great effect.

In four funny online films (the player above will cycle through all four), choosing the wrong company for interior design leads to unnecessary frustration or strife. This effectively positions the brand as a way to avoid all the drama inherent in home-improvement projects.

The campaign falls under the brand's 'Choices you'll love living with' slogan.

The spots were directed by Prem Anand through production company Tankers in Malaysia.

As well as online video platforms, the campaign is also running in out-of-home placements, including in MRT trains.

Ad Nut's abode doesn't have any intolerable design issues, unless you count the piles of loose nuts covering just about every available surface.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

