3 days ago
Embracing the emergence of new 'China chic'
There is a growing need for brands to integrate and embody a proud new creative identity in China that challenges stereotypes yet celebrates old and new.
Jul 3, 2018
Coca-Cola bottle labels double as pride wristbands
Initiative marks Pride month in the Philippines.
Dec 5, 2016
HSBC's iconic lions turn a shade of rainbow in celebration of diversity
Replicas of the bank's famous felines, Stephen and Stitt, are wearing bright colours in a show of support for the LGBT community.
Aug 8, 2013
McCann Philippines wins back Pride detergent
MANILA - McCann Worldgroup Philippines has won back 24-year client, ACS' Pride detergent following a competitive three-way pitch, after losing it in 2009 to Publicis JimenezBasic.
