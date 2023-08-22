The Work Advertising
Campaign Staff
1 day ago

See 'Google Pixel Fold' 3D billboard campaign by Anomaly

3D illusion billboards demonstrate the design and slimness of the Pixel Fold, Google's latest phone.

Images of sports and nature jump out towards the viewer to highlight the display capabilities of the work. The campaign is supported with displays that can be shared across social channels.

The work was created by Andy Buchan.

CREDITS

Client: Google Pixel
Agency: Anomaly
Media: MFG
Specialist: Kinetic
Creative production: DOOH.com

Client director: Andrew Newman
Creative director: Andy Buchan
Producer: Elena Cazacu
Senior creative producer: Will Bentley
Technical director: Jonathan Landon
Social film production: LSK
Director/DoP: Lewis Knaggs
B cam: Bo Giesen
1st AC: Kai Newton
Producers: Georgia Grant, Maddy Williams

Source:
Campaign UK

