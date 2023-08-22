See 'Google Pixel Fold' 3D billboard campaign by Anomaly

Images of sports and nature jump out towards the viewer to highlight the display capabilities of the work. The campaign is supported with displays that can be shared across social channels.

The work was created by Andy Buchan.

CREDITS

Client: Google Pixel

Agency: Anomaly

Media: MFG

Specialist: Kinetic

Creative production: DOOH.com

Client director: Andrew Newman

Creative director: Andy Buchan

Producer: Elena Cazacu

Senior creative producer: Will Bentley

Technical director: Jonathan Landon

Social film production: LSK

Director/DoP: Lewis Knaggs

B cam: Bo Giesen

1st AC: Kai Newton

Producers: Georgia Grant, Maddy Williams