ooh
Moving Walls patents OOH measurement system
Moving Walls founder and group CEO believes the patent will serve to increase advertiser confidence in OOH, which has been one of the heaviest hit ad mediums during COVID-19.
Malaysian OOH study could help reeling sector recover post-crisis
TOP OF THE CHARTS: OMD study of billboard recall among Klang Valley commuters to enable data-led decision-making on OOH adspend.
Reddit co-founder buys NYC billboards to tell Americans to stay home
Alexis Ohanian is urging people to stay home and #flattenthecurve.
A simple demonstration of Coca-Cola's branding power
Your brain creates the bottle in these simple ads by Publicis Italy.
Time for DOOH programmatic to measure up in Southeast Asia
Technology is helping to roll out the service, but to form a scalable, sustainable DOOH ecosystem, it’s time to align on standards.
The Star takes to publishing news on billboards in Malaysia
Billboard-sized photo headlines during peak commutes a 'first' for Malaysia as news publisher aims to reach a wider audience.
